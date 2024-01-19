Kapture CX partners with Aether Global to deliver integrated Customer Experience in the Philippines

Kapture, a leading SaaS-based Customer Experience (CX) platform has recently announced its strategic partnership with Aether Global, a distinguished technology solutions provider headquartered in the Philippines to enhance comprehensive and integrated customer experience in the region.

The collaboration marks a significant milestone in Kapture’s expansion efforts in the Southeast Asian region and reinforces its commitment to delivering innovative and efficient CX solutions.

As part of the collaboration, Aether Global will now serve as a key reseller of Kapture’s comprehensive CX solution suite in the Philippines. The partnership brings together the strengths of both organisations to address the growing demand for advanced customer engagement tools and analytics in the rapidly evolving business landscape.

“We are excited to join hands with Aether Global in our mission to transform customer experiences across the Philippines,” said Sheshgiri Kamath, CEO and Co-Founder at Kapture. “This collaboration reflects our commitment to providing businesses with state-of-the-art CX solutions that drive growth and foster lasting customer relationships. Aether Global’s reputation for excellence and deep understanding of the local market makes them an ideal partner as we expand our footprint in Southeast Asia.”

Known for providing integrated SaaS solutions, Kapture’s CX empowers businesses to seamlessly manage customer interactions across various channels, analyze data to derive actionable insights, and enhance overall customer satisfaction. By joining forces with Aether Global, Kapture aims to leverage the local expertise and market knowledge of its partner to better cater to the unique business needs in the Philippines.

Expressing enthusiasm about the partnership, Aether Global’s CEO, Emvin Vidola, said, “I am very excited about the possibilities and opportunities that will be brought by the combination of Aether Global’s expertise in the CX space and Kapture’s powerful and easy-to-use capabilities. I believe that this partnership will enable businesses in the region to go above and beyond the usual digital experience given by other available technologies.”

The collaboration between Kapture and Aether Global is poised to bring about transformative changes in how businesses approach customer interactions, providing them with the tools they need to stay ahead in today’s competitive market.