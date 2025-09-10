Kellton and E-Group ICT Software Zrt forge strategic partnership to build a sovereign AI ecosystem

Hyderabad, September 10, 2025 — In a landmark collaboration set to reshape the future of AI, Kellton (NSE: KELLTONTEC, BSE: 519602), a global leader in AI and digital transformation, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Hungary-based E-Group ICT Software Zrt. The partnership, established under the EU–India Framework Agreement, will lead to the creation of an AI Gigafactory that blends European sovereignty with Indian technology expertise.

At the heart of this initiative is a shared commitment to building a sovereign, human-centric AI ecosystem—one that emphasizes trusted innovation, ethical governance, and long-term resilience. By anchoring the collaboration in E-Group’s Budapest Initiative, the two companies will co-develop an integrated framework for AI, data processing, and cloud infrastructure.

“We see this collaboration with E-Group as a pivotal step in shaping a sovereign, human-centric AI future. By bringing together Europe’s vision for AI sovereignty and India’s deep technology capabilities, we aim to contribute to the AI Roadmap initiative with expertise in AI, Generative AI, Cloud, and Cybersecurity,” said Karanjit Singh, CEO (APAC), Kellton. “This partnership reflects our commitment to building secure, ethical, and globally scalable AI ecosystems.”

The alliance comes at a time when governments and enterprises worldwide are working to reconcile technological innovation with sovereignty and security concerns. With India’s scale in delivery and Europe’s policy-driven focus on sovereignty, the collaboration is expected to serve as a blueprint for cross-regional cooperation in AI.

Antal Kuthy, Founder & CEO, E-Group ICT Software Zrt., added: “E-Group is dedicated to building sovereign, human-centric AI ecosystems in line with Europe’s strategic priorities. Partnering with Kellton under the EU–India Framework Agreement allows us to align Europe’s sovereignty objectives with India’s technology expertise. Together, through the AI Roadmap initiative, E-Group and Kellton can advance innovation that is secure, transparent, and globally relevant.”

The MoU underscores a strategic convergence of Europe’s vision for sovereign AI and India’s strengths in technology innovation. By aligning resources, expertise, and regulatory frameworks, Kellton and E-Group ICT Software Zrt are laying the foundation for an AI future that is not only technologically advanced but also sovereign, secure, and globally scalable.