KMA Digital Summit 2025: Building the Blueprint for Kerala’s Digital Tomorrow

The Kerala Management Association (KMA) Digital Summit 2025 convened a diverse group of industry leaders, policymakers, technology experts, and entrepreneurs to explore Kerala’s digital transformation, the disruptive potential of artificial intelligence (AI), and the state’s vision for sustainable technological advancement. The event featured keynote addresses, panel discussions, and project presentations, each offering unique perspectives on the challenges and opportunities facing Kerala’s business and technology ecosystem.

Opening Address: Leadership, Innovation, and Business Influence

Welcome Address : Mr. Ramesh Nair, MD Aptiv and Summit Chair

Mr. Ramesh Nair extended a warm welcome to the Chief Guest, keynote speakers, panelists, program sponsors, and distinguished members of the Kerala Management Association. In his address, Mr. Nair articulated the summit’s central theme, emphasizing its relevance to contemporary management challenges across organizational hierarchies. He highlighted the evolving opportunities for market competition and product innovation, drawing on his own practical experiences to illustrate the dynamic landscape faced by today’s managers.

Presidential Address: Mr. K Harikumar, President of KMA and CEO of Kottackal Arya Viadya Sala.

Mr. Harikumar set the tone for the summit by emphasizing the paradigm shift from fearing job loss due to automation to embracing collaboration with technology. He argued that the future belongs to those who reinvent themselves, adapt their skills, and redefine their roles in a rapidly evolving digital landscape. Technology, he noted, should be seen as an amplifier of human potential rather than a replacement.

Harikumar also highlighted KMA’s ongoing initiatives, such as the InsightX Series for industry networking, weekly talk sessions, and team-building activities like the corporate cricket meet. KMA’s recognition as the Best Local Management Association was celebrated, underscoring its commitment to fostering emerging technologies and skill development. The finishing school program, designed to prepare students for future challenges, has seen high demand, prompting plans for a second batch. Additionally, a 360-degree finance workshop for MSMEs was announced, focusing on compliance and financial trends.

Looking ahead, Harikumar invited participation in the upcoming Kerala Management Convention, which promises prominent speakers and strategic partnerships. He also encouraged young entrepreneurs and women managers to engage with KMA’s dedicated forums, reinforcing the association’s inclusive approach to leadership development.

Kerala’s Digital and Industrial Ecosystem

Speaker: Mr Sambasiva Rao IAS, IT Secretary, Govt. of Kerala

Mr. Sambasiva Rao’s address focused on Kerala’s evolving technical ecosystem and the government’s strategic priorities. He outlined the state’s commitment to promoting investment and creating high-quality jobs, leveraging Kerala’s strong human capital and social infrastructure. The government has identified 22 environmentally favorable sectors, with IT and technology as central pillars in the quest to generate 2 million jobs.

Recent policy initiatives aim to increase IT sector employment to 500,000, supported by targeted investment promotion and infrastructure development. Kerala’s pioneering role in establishing tech parks was highlighted, along with the need to expand quality space through private investment and vertical growth strategies.

The state’s startup ecosystem is thriving, with approximately 7,000 registered startups and an ambitious goal to reach 20,000 by 2030. Deep tech and high-value startups are being nurtured through accelerators like the Emerging Technology Hub and funding programs such as the Freedom Fund. Collaboration with educational institutions and industry leaders is central to establishing job centers and innovation hubs, inviting all businesses and investors to participate in Kerala’s growth story.

Kerala’s top rankings in business facilitation and ease of doing business were noted, with ongoing efforts to provide best-in-class services and dispel negative narratives about the state’s industrial environment. The state’s high quality of life, natural beauty, and improved connectivity through national highways were presented as key advantages for investors and employees.

Technology Adoption and AI Disruption

Keynote Speaker: Mr. Satyendra Khare, Head of Business, Emerging Markets, Google

Satyendra Khare provided a comprehensive overview of the evolution from traditional business models to technology-driven transformation, with Kerala positioned as an early adopter of advanced solutions. He referenced Mr Sundar Pichai’s perspective on AI’s disruptive potential, comparing its significance to previous technological eras.

Khare illustrated AI’s real-world impact across sectors such as retail, healthcare, banking, and manufacturing, citing examples like demand forecasting, anti-money laundering, and customer experience improvements. Google Cloud’s AI offerings were explained, with a focus on responsible AI principles, unified platforms, and practical use cases. Notably, 50% of Google’s code is now generated by AI, demonstrating the technology’s transformative power.

Creative applications of AI were showcased, including video creation, music composition, and object removal, with anecdotes such as buffalo insurance fraud detection using nose prints. Khare emphasized Google’s partner-led approach, highlighting local teams and partners in Kerala who are building global solutions. He encouraged attendees to explore Google Cloud resources and seek support in implementing technology.

Khare concluded with remarks on India’s growing tech sophistication, the role of policy and ethics, and the potential for rapid innovation and global leadership in AI and digital solutions.

Panel Discussion: Artificial Intelligence – Challenges & Opportunities for Managers

Moderator: Srikanth RP (The Editor, Express Computer)

Panelists:

Mr. Pratik Sheth (APTIV)

Mr. Johnson Jose (CIO, Federal Bank)

Mr. Vijosh Ammayath (Head of Technology, BFSI, Microsoft India)

Mr. Anil Menon (CIO, Lulu Group India)

The panel explored India’s rapid AI growth, major investments by leading companies, and the projected economic impact of AI. Srikanth RP positioned India as a global AI hub, highlighting both opportunities and challenges.

Mr Anil Menon emphasized the importance of starting with the right business questions and leveraging data-rich areas for maximum impact. Mr. Johnson Jose described AI applications in banking, including customer interaction, staff augmentation, and digital fraud prevention, stressing the need for regulatory compliance and continuous adaptation.

Mr Pratik Sheth discussed AI’s role in the automotive industry, particularly in enhancing product safety and process efficiency. He underscored the importance of data, oversight, and human expertise in auditing AI systems.

Panelists agreed on the necessity of continuous learning, adapting to new technologies, and developing core domain knowledge, statistical skills, and prompt engineering. They emphasized that AI will augment rather than fully replace human roles.

Ethical considerations and governance were discussed, with references to regulatory requirements such as RBI mandates for human oversight in banking decisions. The panel explored the impact of AI-driven automation on job roles, organizational restructuring, and the importance of adaptability and upskilling.

Challenges in consumer trust due to AI-generated content were addressed, with a call for labeling and verification mechanisms. The shift from “seeing is believing” to “trust but verify” was highlighted as a new paradigm in consumer engagement.

Autonomous Vehicles and Legal Framework

Speaker: Mr. Sreekumar V (Head of Business, Kerala, Tata Elxsi)

Sreekumar V discussed the challenges of obtaining government approval for testing autonomous vehicles on public roads, emphasizing a nine-year effort and the need for evolving legal frameworks. He stressed that laws and regulations must adapt quickly to keep pace with technological advancements in AI and automation.

Drawing analogies between advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) in vehicles and enterprise agility, Sreekumar noted similarities in data-driven decision-making and efficiency improvements. He suggested that organizations can learn from ADAS processes to enhance business excellence and adaptability.

Sreekumar addressed uncertainty about future employment skills, particularly for new graduates, and observed a decline in campus hiring due to AI disruption and broader industry uncertainties. He explained how modern vehicles use ADAS features for safety and comfort, comparing these to organizational processes that use data analytics and governance.

He predicted that future organizations will have fewer top-level decision-makers, as AI takes over analytical and strategic functions, leading to leaner structures. Sreekumar concluded by emphasizing the importance of societal contribution and the need for technological innovations to be accepted and adopted by the masses.

AI City Project Overview

Speaker: Sushanth Kurunthil

Sushanth Kurunthil presented the concept of an AI city, distinguishing it from traditional smart cities by its integration and orchestration of multiple systems—waste, energy, weather, and water—to create adaptive, predictive, and intelligent urban environments. The AI city will be built from scratch, embedding technology and technical architecture into its design.

The project, covering 300–500 acres, aims for aggressive growth, carbon negativity, water positivity, zero waste, accessibility, inclusivity, security, maintainability, connectivity, and full technological integration. Technical infrastructure will include pervasive data-emitting devices, a central “city brain,” a digital twin for real-time simulation, and robust data management.

Ecosystem development is a priority, involving people, startups, and companies to build and refine the city’s technology, with a focus on local innovation and export potential. Government approval has been secured, and land pooling and master planning are underway. The township will feature IT spaces, residences, commercial and cultural centers, and sports facilities, all managed with advanced technology and automation.

Sushanth invited support and ideas from the audience, especially those with technical expertise, to contribute to the project’s success.

Panel Discussion: Developing Kerala as a Sustainable Technology Hub

Moderator: Mr. Joseph Martin, CEO of GCCOSS

Panelists:

Mr. Koshy

Miss Foshmi Abdul Gagun

Mr. Soni A (CIO of South Indian Bank)

Mr. Jignesh Junandanan

The panel addressed the growing importance of sustainability in IT procurement and business strategy. Mr. Koshy explained how Kerala’s SDG performance and sustainable practices attract global clients, with internal efforts and AI-driven solutions for sustainability, including green coding and predictive maintenance.

Miss Foshmi Abdul Gagun discussed how sustainability shapes client expectations and procurement strategies, emphasizing granular data and service-level emissions. She outlined measures for Kerala-based IT companies to demonstrate sustainability, such as setting net zero targets and tracking progress.

Mr. Soni addressed challenges and opportunities in sustainable financing models, including public-private partnerships and risk measurement. He discussed the creation of ESG-linked digital infrastructure and green data centers, highlighting the role of financial institutions in supporting Kerala’s sustainable technology ecosystem.

Mr. Jignesh Junandanan emphasized the importance of open standard digital platforms for emission tracking, climate action, and interoperability. He shared innovations for net zero solutions and outlined how policymakers and academia can support globally acceptable solutions from Kerala.

Closing Insights: Decision-Making and Exponential Change

Speaker:Mr. Vinod Tharakan, MD and CEO of Claysys

Mr. Vinod Tharakan concluded the summit by emphasizing the importance of questioning assumptions and applying critical thinking to problem-solving. He traced the progression from the first to the fourth industrial revolution, highlighting how exponential technological change is disrupting industries and making past experience less predictive of the future.

Tharakan discussed the dematerialization, demonetization, and democratization of technology, describing how digital transformation is collapsing physical experiences, reducing costs, and making information and services globally accessible. He observed that AI and automation are transforming industries, with significant impacts on labor and productivity.

He predicted a transition to a world of abundance due to low-cost energy and labor, raising questions about funding consumption and suggesting universal basic income as a potential solution. Tharakan explained the dynamics of money supply and India’s unique challenges and opportunities, concluding with a call to capitalize on India’s young population before automation and AI further transform the job market.

Case Study Presentation by Mr. Manojkumar Radhakrishnan, Founder & CEO of Canary Digital.

𝗠𝗮𝗻𝗼𝗷𝗸𝘂𝗺𝗮𝗿 𝗥𝗮𝗱𝗵𝗮𝗸𝗿𝗶𝘀𝗵𝗻𝗮𝗻 is a transformation leader with 37+ years of experience in 𝗜𝗧, 𝗠𝗮𝗻𝘂𝗳𝗮𝗰𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴, 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗘𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗽𝗿𝗶𝘀𝗲 𝗧𝗲𝗰𝗵𝗻𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗴𝘆. Following an impactful global career at SAP, he founded 𝗖𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗿𝘆 𝗗𝗶𝗴𝗶𝘁𝗮𝗹, a company born from a lifelong dream—to create a space where creativity meets code, and where AI becomes an intuitive partner in transformation. He narrated the innovations his company has done and explained the future way of work especially in digital marketing and content creation.

Case Study Presentation: Mr. Tennyson Joby, Co-founder, Fintrens Technologies

Mr. Tennyson Joby delivered an insightful presentation highlighting Fintrens Technologies’ innovative advancements in transaction interfaces. He showcased the company’s flagship product, Firefly—a swarm-intelligent trading bot designed to deliver consistent value through advanced AI-driven automation. The firm has pioneered plug-and-play interfaces, enabling seamless integration and enhanced user experience. Mr. Joby further elaborated on how artificial intelligence has been instrumental in optimizing algorithm implementation, driving efficiency and performance. Fintrens Technologies’ commitment to innovation has earned the company multiple recognitions both within India and internationally

Fireside Chat. Dr Santhoshkumar Gopalan (CUSAT), Cmdr Jim Mathew.

CUSAT has a new hybrid high-performance computing (HPC) facility named “Tejaswi,” located at the Computer Centre. It boasts a sustained performance of 350 teraflops, 102 compute nodes, nine GPU nodes, and two petabytes of file storage. Tejaswi integrates traditional HPC with AI/ML capabilities to support a wide range of advanced research, including climate modeling, computational chemistry, and artificial intelligence.

Answering questions of Cmdr Jim Mathew, CEO of StarOneIT, Dr Sathosh illustrated the following.

Key features of “Tejaswi”

Type: Hybrid HPC facility, combining traditional HPC and modern AI/ML workloads.

Sustained Performance: 350 teraflops.

Storage: 2 petabytes of file storage.

Hardware: 102 compute nodes and nine GPU nodes.

Partnership: Set up in association with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE).

Location: CUSAT’s Computer Centre.

Funding: Funded by an assistance of ₹26 crore from the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB).

Applications and support

Scientific Simulations: Supports applications for climate modeling (WRF, REGCM4), computational chemistry (GROMACS, VASP), and physics (Quantum Espresso).

AI and Machine Learning: Provides powerful computational resources to boost AI and machine learning research and generate data for training AI models.

Advanced Research: Enhances research capabilities across various faculties, including Engineering, Technology, and Marine Sciences.

State Initiatives: Designed to support computer-oriented initiatives launched by the state government, contributing to Kerala’s knowledge economy.

Dr Santhosh highlighted that Industries can avail the services of HPC facilities for innovation, research and development.

Conclusion

The Kerala Management Association Digital Summit 2025 provided a comprehensive platform for dialogue on digital innovation, AI disruption, sustainable development, and organizational adaptation. The event fostered collaboration among stakeholders and set a visionary agenda for Kerala’s emergence as a leading technology hub in India.