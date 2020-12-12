Kodak Alaris and Newgen Software Technologies launch OmniDocs ActiveScript

Read Article

Kodak Alaris and Newgen Software Technologies Ltd have launched OmniDocs ActiveScript, a cloud-based SaaS solution that rapidly automates document-centric processes. This powerful system enables enterprise process automation in critical applications such as consumer loan processing, employee onboarding, policy onboarding, insurance claims, contract approvals, invoice processing, and more.

OmniDocs ActiveScript – one of the first solutions to be developed as part of a global strategic alliance formed between Kodak Alaris and Newgen last year, is designed to help drive digital business for both companies’ customers and channel partners.

In a jointly-hosted webinar attended by partners from 15 countries, Kodak Alaris presented its new Kodak S3000 Series Scanners and INfuse Smart Connected Scanning Solution, and explained how these operate in tandem with the new SaaS OmniDocs ActiveScript offering.

Document scanners from Kodak Alaris offer simplified start-up and scanning and enable personalized workflows. Innovative technologies such as Smart Touch functionality eliminate multi-step scanning processes with one-touch simplicity, while powerful on-board image processing delivers crisp, high quality images at full speed without depending on PCs, enabling faster, more accurate capture.

OmniDocs ActiveScript features more than 100 industry-specific, ready-to-deploy processes (ActiveScripts). Customers purchasing one ActiveScript will receive 100+ scripts free of charge. The technology allows users to capture documents such as loan applications, invoices, insurance forms and more via multiple channels including email, scanning, or via the web portal. Documents can then be accessed in the cloud, any time, from anywhere. Further advantages include contactless handling of document-centric processes, out-of-the-box email integration and comprehensive compliance audits of all activities.

A fully mobile solution, the dedicated OmniDocs App enables users to view, approve, hold or reject documents from their mobile devices for added convenience and flexibility. Newgen is also providing complimentary usage training for partners.

Ashok Dash, Sales Director – India Cluster, Alaris division of Kodak Alaris, said: “Together, Kodak Alaris and Newgen empower customers to work in more effective ways, with pre-defined processes for different vertical sectors and cloud-based access, combined with contactless handling and mobile integration. This is just one of the many best-in-class solutions on our joint roadmap with Newgen, and we look forward to revealing further announcements over the coming months.”

Manojit Majumdar, VP Channels, Newgen Software, added: “With the introduction of ActiveScript, powered by Newgen OmniDocs, customers can streamline their document-centric processes, considerably enhancing efficiency and productivity. Our global alliance with Kodak Alaris means customers can take complexity out of information capture, leveraging best-in-class technology to streamline business processes, accelerate digital transformation and boost the bottom line.”

