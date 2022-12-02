Konica Minolta India partners with Brother International (India) to target Enterprise customers

Konica Minolta Business Solutions India Pvt Ltd, a leading name in providing Office Printing Systems has announced its partnership with Brother International (India) Private Limited, a leading brand that produces quality innovative products for print, imaging, labeling, and sewing markets.

The partnership agreement is meant for the Indian market. Brother India has options to provide state-of-the-art A4 printers, meant especially for Enterprise customers. Konica Minolta India, an accepted brand in the Enterprise market, will promote these products under the original brand name i.e., Brother. Through this partnership, Konica Minolta India will address the consumer needs for such A4 size printers in this segment.

Commenting on the partnership, Katsuhisa Asari, Managing Director of Konica Minolta Business Solutions India Pvt Ltd said, “We at Konica Minolta India are thrilled to partner with Brother India. This partnership will provide more growth opportunities for both organizations.

The difficulties presented by the digital transition have greatly aided in our learning and exposed us to newer consumer behaviors, allowing us to provide value to our clients in the form of specialized marketing solutions. Our “Customer-centric” approach will help us to align the needs by offering various product solutions.”

Alok Nigam, Managing Director of Brother International (India) commented, “We are excited to begin this new cooperation with Konica Minolta to reach new audiences in the dynamic and vibrant Indian printing market. We continually seek innovative methods to complement the changing consumption habits of our consumers. This partnership exactly does that for us as it offers complete printing solutions with A4 & A3 capabilities to the customers & makes it mutually beneficial for Brother India & Konica Minolta.”