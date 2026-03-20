Kore.ai has announced the launch of its Agent Management Platform (AMP), a unified control layer designed to help organisations govern, monitor and manage AI agents and multi-agent systems at enterprise scale.

The platform aims to address the growing complexity of enterprise AI deployments, where organisations are increasingly managing multiple AI initiatives across different teams, tools and cloud environments.

Addressing “AI sprawl” in enterprises

As AI adoption accelerates, enterprises are facing challenges related to fragmented deployments and lack of centralised oversight—often referred to as “AI sprawl.” Industry projections indicate that organisations could be managing thousands of AI agents across business functions in the coming years, making governance and performance tracking critical.

Kore.ai’s Agent Management Platform introduces a centralised operational layer that enables enterprises to manage AI systems across multiple frameworks, cloud platforms and development environments. These include ecosystems such as LangGraph, CrewAI, AutoGen, Google ADK, AWS AgentCore and other enterprise AI platforms.

The platform consolidates capabilities such as AI observability, governance enforcement, performance monitoring and value measurement, helping organisations transition from experimental deployments to controlled, production-scale AI systems.

Unified control across heterogeneous AI environments

A key differentiator of the platform is its ability to operate across diverse AI environments. Unlike solutions tied to specific ecosystems, AMP is designed with an agnostic architecture that allows enterprises to integrate and govern AI systems built across multiple tools and frameworks.

The platform also includes an evaluation studio that enables organisations to test agent behaviour, workflows and outcomes prior to production deployment. This is intended to reduce risk and improve reliability as enterprises scale AI-driven operations.

Enabling accountable and scalable AI adoption

With AMP, enterprises can track AI performance and associated costs, enforce governance policies, detect anomalies and ensure alignment between AI initiatives and business outcomes.

Industry observers note that as AI evolves into a core component of enterprise infrastructure, organisations are increasingly prioritising governance, transparency and accountability alongside performance.

The launch reflects Kore.ai’s broader strategy to support enterprises in scaling AI adoption responsibly, providing tools that enable organisations to manage AI systems with the same level of control and discipline as other critical business technologies.