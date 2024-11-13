Kovai.co announces strategic acquisition of Floik to enhance its Document360 knowledge management platform

Coimbatore-based, Kovai.co announced the acquisition of Floik, a Bengaluru-based B2C SaaS company. This move aims to strengthen the capabilities of Kovai.co’s AI-powered knowledge management software, Document360. Floik’s interactive demos, videos, and guides will be integrated to expand Document360’s industry-leading knowledge base features, ultimately benefiting its 2,500+ global customers.

Floik, an Elevation Capital-backed platform developed over two years, enables companies to create interactive product demos and guides. These tools guide users seamlessly through software features, enhancing user adoption and experience. Floik has gained significant traction in the SaaS industry, serving over 8,000 users globally.

With this acquisition, Kovai.co aims to further elevate its knowledge management offerings by integrating Floik’s interactive demo and guide capabilities directly into its Document360 platform, underscoring its commitment to innovation and customer success.

“Integrating Floik’s capabilities into Document360 aligns perfectly with our vision of creating a robust knowledge management solution that goes beyond traditional documentation,” said Saravana Kumar, CEO of Kovai.co. “Floik’s interactive tools will allow our users to deliver a more engaging and impactful experience, empowering end-users to truly understand and leverage our software’s capabilities. We also anticipate a 35% year-over-year revenue increase in our knowledge management category.”

“We are excited to accelerate Floik’s mission to democratise knowledge management and software adoption by joining hands with Kovai.co”, said Vartika Bansal, Founder and CEO of Floik.

To ensure continuity in product development and customer support, six dedicated Floik staff, who were instrumental in its development, have joined Kovai.co. The team will be led by Vidyasankar Krishnamurthy, Floik’s CTO, and they will continue to enhance the product’s functionality and support its deployment across Document360’s extensive global customer base.