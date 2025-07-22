Express Computer

KPMG in India Appoints Gautam Bhattacharya as Partner and Head – Technology Consulting

KPMG in India is pleased to announce the appointment of Gautam Bhattacharya as Partner and  Technology Consulting Leader. Gautam will play a key role in strengthening the firm’s digital transformation and analytics offerings, helping clients harness the power of data, AI, and emerging technologies to drive scalable, sustainable growth.

Gautam brings over two decades of global experience in analytics, enterprise transformation, and decision intelligence. He has successfully led large teams and high-impact programs across industries, including consumer markets, manufacturing, and supply chain.

Sharing his thoughts on the appointment, Gautam Bhattacharya said:

“At a time when technology is redefining competitive advantage, I’m excited to join KPMG in India to help clients transform with clarity and confidence. I look forward to collaborating with our talented teams to co-create purposeful, human-centered solutions that deliver lasting value.”

Yezdi Nagporewalla, Chief Executive Officer, KPMG in India, added:

“We are delighted to welcome Gautam to the KPMG family. His proven track record of innovation, combined with a purpose-led approach, aligns well with our firm’s vision to be the most trusted advisor to our clients and communities.”

Hemant Jhajhria, Head – Consulting, KPMG in India, said:

“Gautam’s appointment underscores our commitment to investing in top talent and deep technology capabilities. His expertise in analytics, AI, and digital transformation will elevate the strategic impact we deliver to clients, as they navigate a landscape of both disruption and opportunity in equal measure.”

This appointment reinforces KPMG in India’s commitment to delivering end-to-end technology consulting services that enable future-ready enterprises. The firm continues to invest in expanding its technology offerings.

