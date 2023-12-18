Express Computer

Krishnananda Bhattacharjya Assumes the Role of Chief Product Officer at Ecom Express

Krishnananda Bhattacharjya Assumes the Role of Chief Product Officer at Ecom Express

Ecom Express Limited, a technology-driven end-to-end logistics solutions provider, announces the elevation of Krishnananda Bhattacharjya to the position of Chief Product Officer. In this pivotal role, Mr. Bhattacharjya will spearhead the conceptualisation and design of business-facing products, delving into new areas of innovation while continuing to lead the network architecture for existing offerings.

Having joined Ecom Express in 2018, Krishnananda Bhattacharjya, an alumnus of ISB, has been instrumental in shaping the Network Planning function, as well as overseeing Control Tower operations. His key contributions include the strategic implementation of automated sorters, a key driver in Ecom Express’ automation journey. This initiative has significantly enhanced the company’s capacity combined with data science capabilities, enabling targeted network footprint, and delivering of unparalleled service levels in the market.

Commenting on the appointment, Ajay Chitkara, CEO & MD said, “We are delighted and congratulate Krishnananda on his well-deserved elevation. His continuous efforts on automation and network design, and sustained success with the company, has led to creating a differentiated role and career path for Krishnananda to lead our product and network design. We wish him all the very best in this new role.”

