Krutrim Partners with Cloudera to Power AI-Driven Innovation in India

News
By Express Computer
Cloudera announced that Krutrim,  India’s sovereign cloud platform, is working with Cloudera to power large-scale analytics and data lake workloads for Ola on Krutrim Cloud. The Cloudera-based solution will soon be available to other enterprise customers on Krutrim. 

This strategic partnership will enable Krutrim to harness the full potential of data and AI to drive business transformation, improve customer experience, and support the development of advanced data engineering, AI Training, and inference at scale. 

Krutrim is building a vertically integrated cloud infrastructure designed for enterprise-scale needs, spanning compute, storage, data management, and AI-powered end applications designed for the Indian market. Their AI computing stack includes foundational models across text, voice, and video tailored to India’s diverse linguistic and cultural landscape. 

Leveraging Cloudera’s data platform and consulting services, Krutrim has developed solutions to process large-scale datasets in real time from a variety of data sources, enabling faster and accurate intelligence for Ola. The platform’s scalability and security empower Krutrim to deliver AI-powered data lake solutions to businesses, startups, and researchers across India.

“We are focused on building India’s cloud with deeply integrated capabilities across infrastructure, data, and AI better to serve the unique needs of the Indian market,” said  Navendu Agarwal, Senior Vice President and Head of Business, Krutrim.”With Cloudera on Krutrim, it will  give our clients the scalability and performance to advance data lake use cases with confidence and empower businesses to create and package cost-effective solutions on India’s sovereign cloud.” 

“Krutrim’s vision to create a robust AI infrastructure for India aligns perfectly with Cloudera’s mission to enable trusted enterprise AI through data,” said Mayank Baid, Regional Vice President, India & South Asia, Cloudera. “With Ola Group already running mission-critical workloads on this stack, and working with our professional services team on data quality, governance, and natural language access, we’re excited about co-developing and implementing the solution framework that brings to the broader enterprise adoption in India. The partnership reinforces Cloudera’s position as a preferred partner for data-driven transformation in India’s rapidly evolving technology landscape, and the development underscores Krutrim’s commitment to building an enterprise-grade, India-first cloud that meets the high demands of enterprises.” 

