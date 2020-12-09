Kubernetes and React Native are the fastest emerging IT skills: Naukri Pulse report

Read Article

The pandemic has unequivocally pushed the adoption of a digital way of life from ordering groceries online to working remotely for a large section of users in the country. Given the appetite for digital transformation across industries – the demand for IT professionals seems very robust in the mid to long term. To empower jobseekers in making informed decisions around job search, upskilling and building a robust career trajectory, Naukri.com, unveiled the Naukri Pulse IT skills report that captures the top 100 skills that recruiters are looking for. The report also contains ‘Fast-Emerging’ skills along with granular insights across top cities and experience bands.

The insights are based on the hiring behavior of more than one lac recruiters on the Naukri.com platform. Apart from this, the Naukri Pulse IT skills report also covers insights around ‘Skills with higher than average salary’, again broken down into key cities and experience clusters for more relevant insights for jobseekers across a wide spectrum.

Commenting on the Naukri Pulse report, Pawan Goyal, Chief Business Officer at Naukri.com said, “With the launch of the Naukri Pulse initiative, we aim to empower jobseekers with credible hiring trends that will help them in their career advancement according to market requirements. Naukri’s strong database has helped us mine trends based on recruiter actions and predict which skills will give candidates an edge over their peers. While Naukri Pulse insights have been initiated for the IT domain, we plan to take it further to different sectors and functional areas in the coming months.”

According to the Naukri Pulse IT skills report, Kubernetes, React Native and Redux have come up as the fast emerging skills of choice for recruiters. Kubernetes has jumped 53 ranks up to reach 32 in a year. React Native has jumped 59 ranks and Redux 40 ranks to stand at 42 and 66 respectively. Proficiency in skills like Kafka, Magento, and Docker can also help job seekers gain a competitive edge. Other hot skills include Typescript, GCP, Ansible, Spark, Servicenow, Architecture, Scala, Laravel, and PostgreSQL.

