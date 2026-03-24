Kyndryl has announced a strategic collaboration with Gloplax Solutions Private Limited to help enterprises design, build, operate, and transform Global Capability Centres (GCCs) as organisations increasingly adopt GCC-first operating models.

The partnership brings together Kyndryl’s global technology expertise and transformation capabilities with Gloplax’s practitioner-led advisory and operational strengths, creating a full-lifecycle, integrated solution for GCC enablement and modernisation.

As enterprises look to scale operations globally, GCCs are emerging as a strategic lever for driving efficiency, innovation, and cost optimisation. According to Aveek Mukherjee, organisations now require specialised partners who can support them across the entire GCC lifecycle—from strategy to execution—making enablement more accessible and structured.

Echoing this, Prashobh Chandralayam noted that enterprises are seeking partners who can help them scale GCCs with speed, technology-led efficiency, and strong governance, while delivering sustained business value.

The collaboration will support enterprises across multiple stages of the GCC journey, including strategy design, legal entity setup, compliance, modernisation, and ongoing operations management. It will also enable organisations to assess existing GCCs, restructure operations, and transition toward more integrated, performance-driven operating models.

India continues to be a key hub for GCC growth, with the number of centres expected to rise significantly—from around 1,700 currently to nearly 2,400 by 2030. This rapid expansion is increasing the need for tighter alignment between technology, operations, and business outcomes to ensure scalability and long-term value creation.

The joint offering will leverage Gloplax’s proprietary frameworks, including GLOverse, alongside Kyndryl’s capabilities in AI-led modernisation and global delivery. This integrated approach is designed to support greenfield GCC setups, optimisation of existing centres, and expansion or acquisition-led growth strategies.

Through this partnership, Kyndryl and Gloplax Solutions Private Limited aim to help enterprises strengthen governance, reduce operational complexity, and build future-ready GCCs that are aligned with evolving global business needs.