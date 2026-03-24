Routematic has revealed new operational data indicating that electrifying corporate transportation fleets can significantly reduce fuel dependency and shield enterprises from rising fuel costs amid ongoing global fuel price volatility.

The company, which operates across more than 24 cities and serves over 400 enterprises, has deployed over 400 company-owned electric vehicles across its employee transportation networks in Bengaluru and Pune. According to its fleet data, these EVs are helping avoid the consumption of approximately 65,400 litres of fuel every 15 days when compared to conventional internal combustion engine vehicles.

At current fuel prices of around ₹100 per litre, this translates into nearly ₹65 lakh in fuel cost savings every fortnight. On an annualised basis, the company estimates that its existing EV deployments could help avoid over 15.7 lakh litres of fuel consumption, resulting in projected savings of approximately ₹15.7 crore.

The findings underscore a growing shift in how enterprises view electrification—not just as a sustainability initiative but as a strategic lever for cost stability. As geopolitical tensions continue to impact global oil markets, fuel-dependent mobility systems are becoming increasingly vulnerable to price fluctuations.

According to Sriram Kannan, the current environment reinforces the need for enterprises to rethink mobility strategies. He noted that electrification, combined with intelligent routing and fleet optimisation, can significantly reduce fuel dependency while improving operational efficiency.

Employee transportation fleets are particularly suited for electrification due to their predictable routes and high utilisation. Routematic’s EV fleet currently averages around 120 kilometres of daily operations per vehicle, enabling consistent performance and measurable cost efficiencies.

The company’s AI-driven fleet intelligence platform further enhances these benefits by optimising routing, scheduling, and vehicle deployment, while also monitoring battery levels and charging cycles to maintain high utilisation rates.

However, the broader enterprise landscape still shows gaps in adoption. Routematic’s research indicates that over 60% of global capability centres in India lack integrated commute systems, suggesting significant untapped potential for structured and optimised corporate mobility solutions.

As fuel price volatility continues to reshape transportation economics, the electrification of high-utilisation corporate fleets is increasingly emerging as a practical pathway for enterprises to stabilise costs while advancing sustainability goals. With a network managing over 15,000 daily trips and more than 7,500 vehicles, Routematic is expanding its EV footprint as part of its long-term strategy to accelerate electric mobility adoption across corporate transportation ecosystems.