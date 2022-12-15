Express Computer

Kyndryl announces cloud native Services to boost cloud modernization journey for its customers

Kyndryl unveiled new cloud native services to help customers accelerate their cloud application modernization journey at scale. Kyndryl Cloud Native Services were developed to enable customers to migrate, modernize and optimize critical workloads on hybrid and multicloud environments by utilizing the well-architected framework in conjunction with each of its strategic hyperscaler partnerships.

Across the global economy, digital modernization is at the top of business agendas. However, complexities and technology silos, along with a shortage of critical in-house IT skills, have slowed progress for most businesses. Customers are looking for partners to bridge the divide with new solutions and skills.

Kyndryl is ready to help customers streamline their cloud application modernization efforts by providing a framework of code assets, workflows, expertise and the end-to-end lifecycle from consulting to management with integrated services around automated backup, patching, KPI monitoring, security, alerting and incident management. The services are aligned with the cloud adoption frameworks of Kyndryl’s strategic hyperscaler partners. Kyndryl also provides skilled resources through cloud experts who can help customers fast-track their cloud adoption and achieve business outcomes.

By co-creating with customers through the cloud native operating model, Kyndryl’s approach provides a faster route to innovation via enhanced developer productivity. It also provides a simplified procurement process, consistent delivery across clouds, more cost-effective cloud migration and modernization, and the integration of other technologies like artificial intelligence (AI). In addition, the services offer more efficiency and agility with quicker cloud deployments, reducing time for developer set-up, easier management and more resilient applications.

Kyndryl is focused on transforming customer cloud operations by using Infrastructure as Code (IaC) and policy as code for secure-by-design delivery principles that allow customers to take an automation-first approach, which accelerates cloud adoption and optimizes cloud spend.

“We’ve seen companies increase their use of cloud over the last few years but have had barriers to adoption – whether it’s the complexities of hybrid or multicloud landscapes or the lack of skills and expertise to manage their IT estates,” said Harish Grama, Kyndryl Cloud Global Practice Leader. “These new services are a direct outcome of Kyndryl’s ongoing journey to expand our innovation and offerings through strategic partnerships and new technology, which we have not been able to do before.”

