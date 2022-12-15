Express Computer

Airtel ties up with Tech Mahindra to deploy captive private network at Mahindra's Chakan Facility

Airtel ties up with Tech Mahindra to deploy captive private network at Mahindra’s Chakan Facility

News
By Express Computer
Bharti Airtel (“Airtel”), India’s premier communications solutions provider and Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering solutions,  announced a strategic partnership under which they have deployed ’5G for Enterprise’ solution at Mahindra’s Chakan manufacturing facility, making it India’s first 5G enabled Auto manufacturing unit.

The ‘5G for Business’ solution has significantly enhanced Chakan’s network connectivity that has resulted in improved speeds for software flashing, a critical operation for all vehicular dispatches. Blazing hi-speeds and ultra-low latency now allow managers to undertake multiple software flashing sessions in parallel, which has resulted in reduced turn-around time for an operation. Further, the computerized vision based inspection is now fully automated resulting in improved paint quality. Airtel is spearheading 5G deployment in India. The company has been testing use cases and spectrum delivery with multiple partners and at several locations as a part of its #5GforBusiness offerings.

Speaking about the partnership, Ajay Chitkara, Director and CEO, Airtel Business, said, ”Our 5G solution for enterprise will transform manufacturing operations in the country. We are thrilled to partner Tech Mahindra and Mahindra Auto to demonstrate this transformation and have made the Chakan manufacturing facility India’s first 5G enabled Auto Manufacturing Unit. As the industry 4.0 paradigm gathers momentum, reliable data networks will prove to be a key differentiator in factory & manufacturing performances. This is just the beginning, and I am certain we will showcase many more innovative use cases that will help redefine manufacturing in India.”

 Manish Vyas, President, Communications, Media and Entertainment Business, and CEO, Network Services, Tech Mahindra, said, ”5G roll-out has revolutionalized the world of internet, ushering a new era of connectivity, communication, and collaboration. Our collaboration with Airtel is aimed at enhancing customer experience through digitally powered new-age platforms and solutions. We are confident that this partnership will help unlock opportunities across industries to improve productivity, drive intelligent network-led enterprise digitalization, and spur innovation.”

 Airtel’s industry-leading integrated connectivity portfolio of #5GforBusiness along with Tech Mahindra’s industry knowledge to provide specialized services to customers, proven system integration capabilities, 5G enterprise solutions capabilities such as Factory.NXT, and its domain expertise in planning, designing, deployment, and management of private wireless networks for enterprises will benefit enterprise customers and accelerate the adoption of transformative network technologies like 5G in India. This partnership is in line with Tech Mahindra’s NXT.NOWTM framework, which aims to enhance ‘Human Centric Experience’, and focuses on investing in emerging technologies and solutions that enables digital transformation and meet the evolving needs of the customer.

 

