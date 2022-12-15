CyberArk’s Views on What the New Year holds for the Cybersecurity Industry

As we wrap up the year, cybersecurity remains one of the biggest pain points for organisations. Senior executives from security firm, CyberArk share their perspectives

Rohan Vaidya, Regional Director – India & SAARC at CyberArk

In 2022, the frequency of ransomware attacks and the amount of ransom demanded increased significantly. In 2023, this trend will continue to be a key concern for CISOs and boardroom executives in India, especially those working with critical infrastructure. A typical modus operandi involves attackers gaining a foothold in an organisation’s IT environment through a compromised identity before moving laterally within the environment to carry out the attack. With Identity as the new perimeter, In 2023, organisations in India must integrate Identity Security as a critical part of their cybersecurity strategy, while leveraging Zero Trust to ensure that all human and machine identities are protected

Sumit Srivastava – Solutions Engineering Manager – India & SAARC at CyberArk

The network security setups being inadequately implemented have opened doors to an increasing number of cyber criminals. Change being the only constant warns organisations to be future-ready which gives an opportunity to evolve and innovate cyber risk management practices. Cyber hackers are tweaking their methods to operate without getting detected. The only thing that is protecting personal data in the online world is the new security technologies like Two-Factor authentication (2FA) and Multi-factor authentication (MFA) which used to be secure until cybercriminals and attackers started exploiting stolen session cookies to bypass multi-factor authentication (MFA) in order to gain access to sensitive information. Ultimately, most attacks are the result of poor cyber hygiene. These attacks will rise in 2023 and are likely to become even more frequent, sudden, and damaging, which is all the more reason for organisations to realize how critical it is to secure their business environment.