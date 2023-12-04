Kyndryl Signs Multi-Year Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS to Accelerate Customer Adoption of Generative AI Solutions

Kyndryl, the world’s largest IT infrastructure services provider, announced a multi-year Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS), focused on developing and delivering generative artificial intelligence (AI) solutions and advanced machine learning (ML) capabilities. This collaboration will help Kyndryl and AWS shared customers infuse innovation across their businesses, drive efficiency, and accelerate their digital transformation.

Under the SCA, Kyndryl and AWS intend to:

• Establish the Kyndryl and AWS Innovation Factory, a mutual investment to co-create generative AI and ML solutions focused on specific industry use cases. Leveraging the Innovation Factory and Kyndryl’s data-driven capabilities, customers can jump-start their cloud modernization journey and accelerate their business transformation.

• Enhance capabilities to design, implement, migrate, modernise, and manage AWS cloud services across complex information technology environments.

• Speed modernisation of enterprise resource planning systems and other applications on AWS through a shared strategic execution plan designed to reduce costs, complexities and time.

• Deepen the expertise among Kyndryl’s technical specialists to rapidly expand the number of AWS based certifications and specialist certifications on the 10,000+ AWS certifications already obtained to add thousands more certifications.

“The expansion of our alliance with AWS fuels Kyndryl’s ability to help customers accelerate the adoption – and maximize the benefit of – generative AI solutions,” said Nicolas Sekkaki, Kyndryl Applications, Data and AI global practice leader. “The collaboration will also help Kyndryl scale its reach and ability to facilitate customers’ digital transformations on AWS through a growing variety of application modernization options.”

“Our customers turn to AWS Partners to support them through their cloud migration journey, in optimizing their IT assets to unlock future business growth and identifying how and where to leverage new technologies for maximum business impact,” said Julia Chen, Vice President of Partner Core at AWS. “We are delighted to be working with Kyndryl to help our shared customers to leverage data to derive AI insights at scale.”

“Given Kyndryl’s expertise and skills in supporting enterprises in their digital transformation journey, we knew they would be the ideal AWS Partner to modernize and migrate our mission-critical workloads to AWS,” said Michael Wagner, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer, Care New England. ”This migration project is key to reducing our operations costs, strengthening our system’s data security and freeing up valuable time for our staff to focus on providing the highest quality patient care.”

Kyndryl will also utilise its AI-readiness program to further support customers in the adoption of responsible AWS generative AI services. This program relies on Kyndryl’s deep domain knowledge and enterprise-grade AI expertise to provide customers with the necessary end-to-end services to incorporate generative AI solutions that will drive business impact.