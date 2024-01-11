Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  LC Singh, Founder, Nihilent Ltd. Acquires Controlling Stake in the Company from NTT Ltd.

LC Singh, Founder, Nihilent Ltd. Acquires Controlling Stake in the Company from NTT Ltd.

News
By Express Computer
0 15

Nihilent Limited, a global consulting and services company, announced that its Founder and Promoter, LC Singh acquired the controlling stake from NTT Ltd. 

With the acquisition of 69.16 percent, Nihilent will become a management-owned entity. The buyout was facilitated using debt financing from a consortium of leading funds, namely ICICI Prudential Corporate Credit Opportunities Fund AIF-I of ICICI Prudential Alternate Investments and Piramal Structured Credit Opportunities Fund, the Performing Credit fund managed by Piramal Alternatives Private Limited.  

The acquisition of the controlling stake aligns with Nihilent’s strategic vision and commitment to enhancing its market presence, taking its IPs and products to market, strategic expansion of its current capabilities, and ramping up its offering in AI, ML, XR, and Generative AI. 

Incepted in 2000 by industry veteran LC Singh, Nihilent is a global consulting and services company that uses a human-centric approach to problem-solving and change management. The company has a presence in South Africa, India, USA, Sweden, UK, and Australia. 

We are excited to announce the successful buyout of the controlling stake from NTT Ltd. This strategic move allows Nihilent to regain full control and autonomy over its operations, enabling us to implement our vision and business strategies more effectively. We extend our gratitude to NTT Ltd. for their support and collaboration over the years. Their contributions have been instrumental in our success, and we look forward to building on the foundation they helped us establish,” said LC Singh, Executive Chairman, Nihilent.

The acquisition demonstrates Nihilent’s commitment to fostering innovation, strengthening customer relationships, and creating long-term value for stakeholders.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image