Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Legal GRC Platform exterro announces acquisition of e-discovery provider zapproved

Legal GRC Platform exterro announces acquisition of e-discovery provider zapproved

News
By Express Computer
0 5

Exterro, a leading provider of Legal Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) software, has acquired Zapproved, a provider of e-discovery software known for its strong customer outcomes. This acquisition is the latest step in furthering Exterro’s vision to empower customers to proactively and defensibly manage their legal governance, risk and compliance obligations. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Today, Exterro offers a comprehensive solution on a single unified platform that addresses all phases of the e-discovery and forensic investigative process. Converging market forces in privacy, digital forensics & incident response, including e-discovery have created a need for a comprehensive and unified solution that can identify, understand and manage data in a contextual manner within a consistent, defensible process that meticulously ensures and maintains data integrity. Modern enterprises must address critical business challenges within these disciplines as quickly and cost-effectively as possible, which is one of the driving forces behind Exterro’s acquisition of Zapproved.

“I have known Monica Enand, President & CEO of Zapproved, since the early days of both of our companies’ origins in Portland, Oregon. Since inception, we have shared a common vision for providing market-leading software and support for our clients and partners, and the combination of Exterro and Zapproved will continue that vision by delivering enhanced value to our constituents,” said Bobby Balachandran, CEO & President of Exterro.

“Zapproved’s mission has always been to make our customers ridiculously successful,” said Monica Enand, President & CEO, Zapproved. “We are confident that combining Exterro’s innovation engine with Zapproved’s world-class customer experience brings the best of the industry together in one powerful and easy-to-use solution that comprehensively addresses the critical business challenges facing our customers today.”

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image