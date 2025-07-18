lendingplate delivers breakthrough FY25 performance with solid profit and revenue growth

lendingplate, a digital-first NBFC under Unifinz Capital India Limited, announced its audited financial results for the fiscal 2025. The company reported strong revenue and loan growth driven by digital lending innovation, wider geographic reach, and responsible risk management. The performance signals strong demand for the company’s tech-driven, customer-centric model in the rapidly evolving digital credit space.

The company’s total income rose by 309% buoyed by the 5X disbursal of ₹512 cores compared to the previous year. This surge demonstrates the growing trust among borrowers in the digital platform for its promise of unsecured loans with flexible terms and real-time approvals. The NBFC recorded a profit after tax of ₹20 crore in FY25 compared to the loss of ₹1.14 crore in FY24, marking a solid financial turnaround. The performance underscores enhanced cost efficiency, improved collections, and strengthened underwriting capabilities.

During the year, the company successfully raised ₹54 crore through equity and warrant conversions, with funds deployed as per stated objectives: strengthening capital adequacy, supporting working capital, and driving business expansion.

“With solid earnings, a scalable platform, and fresh capital infusion, we are well-positioned to responsibly scale our offerings and serve the underserved credit market,” said Mr. Kaushik Chatterjee, founder & CEO of lendingplate”

As demand for personal credit in India continues to rise, particularly from younger and salaried demographics, lendingplate stands out for its AI-led underwriting, user-friendly app experience, and fast disbursal capabilities all while maintaining a responsible credit lens. The company combines technology with a human-first approach to ensure loan decisions are both efficient and equitable.