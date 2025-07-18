CSC collaborates with Salesforce to revolutionise grievance redressal across rural India

Common Services Centres (CSC), a flagship initiative for India’s digital inclusion under the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY), announced a collaboration with Salesforce, the #1 AI CRM*. The collaboration aims to enhance citizen and Village Level Entrepreneur (VLE) support across rural and semi-urban regions through a unified, AI-powered grievance redressal platform that delivers intelligent and scalable service experiences.

With over 6 lakhs active VLEs, CSC plays a foundational role in connecting citizens with essential public and private services in remote areas. The adoption of Salesforce marks a significant milestone in CSC’s digital transformation journey, aimed at improving resolution timelines, empowering VLEs with modern tools, and fostering greater transparency and trust in citizen services.

Built on Salesforce’s platform, the solution integrates Service Cloud with AI tools such as Einstein Bots for 24×7 self-service and Digital Engagement to consolidate citizen queries from WhatsApp, email, SMS, and the CSC portal.

Sanjay Kumar Rakesh, MD & CEO, CSC SPV said, “At CSC, our mission has always been to empower citizens and VLEs by bridging the last-mile digital gap. The collaboration with Salesforce is a step forward in building a more responsive, unified, and data-driven grievance redressal framework. By integrating modern tools and AI-led workflows, we are equipping our frontline network with the capability to resolve issues faster, track them transparently, and deliver better experiences to the communities we serve. This is not just a tech upgrade — it’s a shift in how we enable trust in digital governance.”

Arundhati Bhattacharya, President & CEO, Salesforce – South Asia, said, “India’s next leap in digital public infrastructure will be defined by how effectively we can bring citizen services closer to every corner of the country — with speed, scale, and intelligence. Our collaboration with CSC is a powerful example of how AI can be harnessed to transform governance at the grassroots. We are proud to support CSC in empowering lakhs of Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs) with the tools to deliver faster, more transparent, and citizen-first services.”

CSC’s collaboration with Salesforce lays the foundation for broader digital public infrastructure. With CSC expanding into areas like wallet services, DigiPay, insurance, and telemedicine, the Salesforce platform provides a future-ready backbone to unify service delivery across functions. Its extensibility, multilingual support, and mobile-first design make it ideal for scaling digital governance across India’s diverse citizen base.