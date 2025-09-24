Lenovo and Nutanix deepen partnership, delivering AI-ready infrastructure made in India for India

Nutanix announced a significant deepening of its collaboration in India, focusing on delivering advanced enterprise cloud and AI solutions tailored to the region’s growing digital infrastructure needs.

Presenting on stage at Nutanix’s annual event.NEXT on Tour in Mumbai, the two companies discussed their shared commitment to support India’s ambition of becoming a high-tech manufacturing hub. They also highlighted how they’re working together to support customers across every sector to integrate powerful infrastructure that helps them extend AI anywhere, quickly deploy and run cloud-native applications, and move workloads with ease.

Lenovo has begun manufacturing servers in its Pondicherry factory in Southern India. As part of Lenovo’s global-local strategy to Make in India for India and for the world, these servers are equipped with Neptune® Liquid Cooling to boost server processing and system speeds for AI-driven, high-performance applications and are also powered by Nutanix software.

Lenovo and Nutanix have also teamed up to make the Nutanix Kubernetes Platform (NKP) solution available to all customers across India. With NKP on Lenovo Hyperconverged Infrastructure (HX), organisations can manage their containerised workloads and help ensure they have persistent storage and rich data services to support business continuity, disaster recovery, and data protection needs. This is providing the right foundations to support organisations, including several large Indian BFSI customers, to unlock the full potential of modern applications, whether on-premises, in the cloud, or at the edge.

Beyond this, Lenovo and Nutanix continue to deliver joint solutions such as Lenovo’s ThinkAgile HX Series with Nutanix, which supports the Nutanix Enterprise AI (NAI) solution and the Nutanix GPT-in-a-Box solution. These enable enterprises to run AI inference, fine-tuning, and training workloads efficiently. They are designed to simplify enterprise cloud deployments and support and optimise AI workloads from edge to core.

Amit Luthra, Managing Director India, Lenovo ISG, said, “India is fast emerging as a powerhouse in the global AI revolution, and Lenovo is proud to be at the forefront of this transformation with Nutanix. Together, we are delivering innovations that truly set us apart. This includes industry-first liquid-cooled HCI appliances for GenAI, powered by Lenovo Neptune technology. This breakthrough not only drives faster AI performance but also helps enterprises cut power consumption by up to 25%, supporting both cost efficiency and sustainability goals. With GPT-in-a-Box, powered by Nutanix software and Lenovo’s locally built servers, we give Indian enterprises a practical, powerful way to build and scale their own AI factories – from edge to cloud for accelerated growth.”

Faiz Shakir, VP & Managing Director India and ASEAN, Nutanix said, “Since 2016, Lenovo and Nutanix have forged a powerful partnership, grounded in innovation and delivering cutting-edge solutions for our customers. Lenovo supports every workload and vertical Nutanix does business with in India. Together, we’re offering the infrastructure to help organisations across the country to implement their AI and new digital strategies, streamline the complexity in their cloud native application development, and establish consistency across any environment. This means customers can support their application and compliance requirements while knowing they have a solution that keeps pace with their developers’ needs and desire for continuous innovation.”

Lenovo was recently awarded the APJ Nutanix OEM Award of the Year for FY25 performance.