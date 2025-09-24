ManageEngine unveils its biggest Generative AI release yet for ServiceDesk Plus, aimed at enhancing productivity for IT teams

ManageEngine announced a major GenAI release in the cloud version of its unified service management platform, ServiceDesk Plus, to transform service experiences and foster greater productivity levels for end users, technicians, and process owners.

ManageEngine’s AI strategy for ServiceDesk Plus revolves around providing customers with the flexibility to choose the AI providers of their choice for various AI capabilities. Customers can leverage Zia LLM without any additional pay-per-usage costs or choose between public AI providers like ChatGPT and Azure OpenAI. The company believes that this approach helps customers leverage the best model suitable for various AI functionalities while also optimising the costs involved.

“As AI initiatives across enterprises accelerate, it is important to ensure that they seamlessly integrate into the enterprise IT ecosystem and learn from and adapt to workflows to harness the true potential of these initiatives,” said Umasankar Narayanasamy, vice president at ManageEngine.

“With the Ask Zia virtual agent and the other embedded AI-enabled capabilities available now in ServiceDesk Plus, IT and enterprise service management teams can leverage them at no additional cost across their high-value employee and customer success use cases. At ManageEngine, we will continue to invest in and build our proprietary, end-to-end AI technology stack to help customers achieve a rapid time-to-value on their AI initiatives while ensuring the highest standards of data security and privacy.”

AI-powered ITSM for ServiceDesk Plus: Upgraded Virtual Agent, GenAI-powered Workflow and Script Generation, and More

ManageEngine’s customers benefit from a breadth and depth of AI-driven ITSM capabilities across editions, without any additional licensing complexity. The latest update to the cloud version of ServiceDesk Plus includes a host of AI features, including:

Ask Zia: Now sporting an LLM-style interface with multi-modal support, the GenAI-powered Ask Zia virtual agent empowers end users, technicians, and process owners to accomplish their goals conversationally. It delivers answers instantly, searches across the service desk, extracts and summarises KB articles, and performs ticketing actions—functioning as the primary touchpoint for every persona.

Ask Zia Workflow Assist: Acting as a personal workflow expert, it helps process owners move from theoretical blueprints to full-fledged workflows in seconds. Workflow Assist understands descriptive requirements and images and generates visual workflows with suggestions for automations, condition checks, and fixing disconnected nodes.

Other GenAI enhancements: Leverage the ability to generate resolutions from ticket conversations, notes, and past tickets; create checklists; generate custom JavaScript snippets for template customisations, and recommend solutions when users create or edit tickets.

For the first time, ManageEngine was acknowledged in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for AI Applications in ITSM

The company also announced that it has been recognised in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Artificial Intelligence Applications in ITSM as a Niche Player. The report evaluated 10 vendors and their AI-enabled products in the ITSM market based on the Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision. ManageEngine believes this latest recognition comes from its global presence and the ability to deliver AI-driven ITSM that’s easy to deploy at no additional cost.