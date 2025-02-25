Lenovo delivers unmatched flexibility, performance, and design with new ThinkSystem V4 servers powered by Intel Xeon 6 Processors

Lenovo announced three new infrastructure solutions, powered by Intel Xeon 6 processors, designed to moderniSe and elevate data centers of any size to AI-enabled powerhouses. The solutions include next-generation Lenovo ThinkSystem V4 servers that deliver breakthrough performance and exceptional versatility to handle any workload while enabling powerful AI capabilities in compact, high-density designs. Whether deploying at the edge, co-locating, or leveraging a hybrid cloud, Lenovo is delivering the right mix of solutions that seamlessly unlock intelligence and bring AI wherever it is needed.

The new Lenovo ThinkSystem servers are purpose-built to run the widest range of workloads, including the most compute-intensive – from algorithmic trading to web serving, astrophysics to email, and CRM to CAE. OrganiSations can streamline management and boost productivity with the new systems, achieving up to 6.1x higher compute performance than previous generation CPUs1 with Intel Xeon 6 with P-cores and up to 2x the memory bandwidth2 when using new MRDIMM technology, to scale and accelerate AI everywhere.

The systems are also engineered to help overcome critical power constraints while delivering more performance to enable compute-intensive AI. Through continued Lenovo Neptune liquid-cooling innovation, Lenovo is unlocking a new era of more efficient data center design that redefines power use for IT. Lenovo Neptune water cooling boosts thermal efficiency by 3.5x, which reduces power consumption used for cooling IT equipment while increasing its processing power 3. With increased density and efficiency, new Lenovo ThinkSystem V4 servers with Intel Xeon 6 with E-Cores enable up to 3:1 rack consolidation of 5-year-old infrastructure, freeing up space and power for new AI projects4.

“Lenovo is reimagining what’s possible in the data center by delivering intelligent and versatile infrastructure solutions that simplify and accelerate IT modernisation,” said Scott Tease, Vice President of Lenovo Infrastructure Solutions Group, Products. “The new Lenovo ThinkSystem V4 servers represent the next generation of performance and innovation, achieving higher computing with less energy consumption and delivering AI-powered management that empowers businesses with fast and protected AI deployment across any environment. With Intel, we’re enabling our customers to scale smarter and evolve faster to achieve AI-powered transformation.”

Flexibility and performance without compromise

With more cores, memory bandwidth, and AI acceleration in every core, Lenovo ThinkSystem V4 servers with Intel Xeon 6 with P-cores deliver exceptional performance and efficiency for tackling the biggest challenges in AI across the widest range of compute-intensive workloads. The servers are also purpose-built for reliability and adaptability across diverse environments, such as colocation services, which are critical for organisations that want to implement high-performance, private AI but lack the data center footprint or infrastructure for liquid cooling. Enhanced physical and system security features also ensure data is better protected, no matter where it sits, including a new locking bezel option that protects physical assets in remote environments. The new Lenovo ThinkSystem V4 servers include:

SR630 V4: data center powerhouse that is high-density, space-efficient, and designed to optimise performance in compact environments while delivering exceptional computing power and unparalleled scalability for demanding workloads. The super dense 1U system is ideal for cloud service providers (CSPs), telcos, and fintech operations, enabling them to manage real-time transactions requiring low latency and high throughout performance with limited floor space.

SR650 V4: delivers maximum versatility for any workload with up to 25% more software GPU capacity for up to 2x computation performance in a compact 2U form factor 5 . It is ideal for engineering, modeling & simulation, and AI with rapid time to value at up to 50% cost savings for GPU-intensive workloads 6 .

SR650a V4: purpose-built to deliver AI power in a dense package that enables GPU-intensive workloads like machine learning, virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI), and media analytics. The 2U2S platform supports up to four double-wide GPUs with front GPU access, ensuring unmatched performance and ease of maintenance without compromising memory capacity. This server is ideal for organisations looking to drive AI innovation in a dense, efficient form factor.

The Lenovo ThinkSystem V4 solutions also extend Lenovo Neptune liquid cooling from the CPU to the memory with the new Neptune Core Compute Complex Module, supporting faster workloads with reduced fan speeds, quieter operation, and lower power consumption. Fans can consume as much as 18% of the power used by servers. The new Neptune module is specifically engineered to reduce air flow requirements, yielding lower fan speeds and power consumption while also keeping the parts cooler for improved system health and lifespan. The module also expands cooling to four SW GPUs in the new ThinkSystem SR650a.

AI-powered management for smarter AI everywhere

Businesses can confidently deploy complex AI applications with integrated Lenovo systems management that saves valuable time and resources across the ThinkSystem V4 portfolio. Serving as a central command, XClarity One provides an intuitive user interface that ensures fast, efficient, and protected deployment from one system to a thousand. New integrated Enterprise Remote Control enables remote access and management of enterprise infrastructure no matter where it exists. Additionally, new AI-powered analytics offer Server SSD Predictive Failure Analysis (PFA) on XClarity One, helping to eliminate downtime by identifying potential problems with DIMMs before they fail. Finally, XClarity One now offers a Federated Directory that centrally manages system access across multiple applications through a unified registry and account.

Lenovo continues to push the boundaries of innovation with powerful, flexible, and responsible AI solutions that bring the new era of AI-powered innovation to everyone. From edge computing to large-scale data centers, Lenovo’s technology empowers organisations to unlock new possibilities, drive intelligent transformation, and stay ahead in an AI-driven world.