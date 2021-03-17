Lenovo delivers widest range of Edge-to-Cloud Solutions with new AMD EPYC™ 7003 Processors, Setting a New Standard for Modern IT Architectures

> Lenovo extends ThinkSystem servers and ThinkAgile hyperconverged (HCI) solutions including ThinkAgile HX (with Nutanix) and ThinkAgile VX (with VMware vSAN), powered by AMD EPYC™ 7003 Series processors

> Backed by Lenovo’s 2X more industry-leading performance benchmarks world records1, Lenovo’s new servers and HCI offerings empower customers to modernize IT from edge-to-cloud, improving security and delivering better return on investment

> All solutions are available as-a-service through Lenovo TruScale Infrastructure Services

> Hetzner Online GmbH uses Lenovo ThinkSystem servers with AMD EPYC™ processors to build a high-performance, energy-efficient cloud infrastructure that offers customers excellent value for investment

Today, Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) Data Center Group (DCG) announces new industry-leading ThinkSystem and ThinkAgile hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) solutions to support edge-to-cloud computing. These new and enhanced hybrid cloud solutions are designed to help organizations of all sizes, modernize, better secure their IT infrastructure, and deliver faster data insights – all powered by the new AMD EPYC™ 7003 Series processors. Specifically optimized to run demanding cloud computing workloads such as VDI, database and analytics, artificial intelligence and more, these solutions have built-in security features to help protect against data integrity and firmware threats.

“From the edge to the cloud, Lenovo is committed to enabling organizations to optimize data opportunities, offering the widest portfolio of solutions available to the market. However, we know that it’s not data that transforms the world – it’s the people who are using it to achieve the ‘impossible’, from the c-suite to the server room, research lab, or even checkout line. Lenovo’s data-centered approach is about providing these people with ongoing intelligence, security, and support,” said Sumir Bhatia, President, APAC, Lenovo Data Center Group. “Lenovo’s new top-performing ThinkSystem and ThinkAgile portfolio powered on AMD EPYC™ 7003 Series processors will do just that by helping people glean quicker insights with this next wave of IT modernization.”

Lenovo ThinkSystem Servers Deliver Breakthrough Performance and Economics

To help customers maximize their IT investments, Lenovo extends the ThinkSystem server portfolio to include the new 2-socket Lenovo ThinkSystem SR645 and SR665 and new Lenovo ThinkSystem 1-socket SR635 and SR655 servers, powered by AMD EPYC™ 7003 Series processors. These solutions can take advantage of the newly launched AMD EPYC 7003 series processors’ ~25% more generational performance in its 16 core category2*. The combination of Lenovo’s industry-leading server reliability and performance enhancements are ideal for customers building their edge-to-cloud infrastructure. Beneficial for research and development, financial services, retail and manufacturing, these new platforms are designed to accelerate computational power to deliver business insights:

+ Businesses running compute-intensive workloads such as HPC and AI can achieve up to 15% faster computational (floating point) results from the top of the stack AMD EPYC 7003 series processors, compared to the previous generation3

+ Customers running scientific research or engineering applications can expect to see up to 15% better performance using 48 to 64 core AMD EPYC 7003 series processors for improvement in-time-to-results supporting efforts to solve humanity’s greatest challenges

New ThinkAgile HCI Solutions with VMware & Nutanix

Lenovo launches new ThinkAgile VX Series hyperconverged platforms combined with third-generation AMD EPYC™ processors. These solutions are tightly integrated with VMware vSAN to enable public cloud-like simplicity, in a private or hybrid cloud environment including:

+ ThinkAgile VX3575-G: Designed for compute-heavy applications such as VDI and AI workloads with the ability to support up to eight NVIDIA GPUs

+ ThinkAgile VX5575: Offers a storage-dense 2U solution for fast, high-capacity storage applications including email management, data, and analytics

+ ThinkAgile VX7575and ThinkAgile VX7576: Optimized 2U for high-performance workloads such as analytics and databases

+ Third-generation AMD-based Lenovo ThinkAgile VX solutions will be available in the second quarter of 2021

Additionally, Lenovo is updating the Lenovo ThinkAgile HX series HCI solutions, with Nutanix, to take advantage of the third-generation AMD EPYC™ processors. ThinkAgile HX3375 and ThinkAgile HX3376 provide simplified operations, increased workload density, stronger data protection and seamless application across clouds to enable a true hybrid architecture. Customers will be able to run their virtual desktop workloads with increased performance. The third-generation AMD-based ThinkAgile HX solutions will be available in the third quarter of 2021.

Cloud Service Provider Hetzner Online GmbH, endorses Lenovo’s AMD EPYC processor equipped servers

Hetzner Online GmbH, one of the largest cloud service providers in Europe, recently turned to Lenovo to build out their cloud infrastructure expansion with Lenovo ThinkSystem SR635 and SR645 servers equipped with AMD EPYC™ processors. The ThinkSystem servers increased Hetzner Online’s performance by up to 100% at the same energy costs and reduced their energy costs by 35-50% compared to other CPU vendors in their data center.

“Our partnership with Lenovo and AMD enables us to create customizable servers that meet our customers’ requirements: high-performance, energy-efficient cloud services at affordable prices,” said Markus Schade, Head of Cloud Services, Hetzner Online GmbH. “Our AMD powered systems are in high demand, as customers rush to take advantage of enhanced CPU performance—particularly those using their servers for virtualization, AI, and big data storage. We believe that AMD EPYC™ processors and their good price-performance ratio are the ideal choice for our needs.”

