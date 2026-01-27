Lenovo lays out full-stack strategy to power the next phase of India’s GCCs

Lenovo has outlined a full-stack technology strategy aimed squarely at India’s rapidly expanding Global Capability Centre (GCC) ecosystem, positioning itself as a long-term infrastructure and AI partner as GCCs move beyond execution roles to become orchestration hubs for innovation, security and platform engineering.

India is now home to more than 1,600 GCCs, many of which are being tasked by their global headquarters with scaling AI, modernising infrastructure, improving workforce productivity, meeting tighter compliance requirements and doing all of this sustainably. According to a recent survey commissioned by Lenovo, these priorities are reshaping technology roadmaps inside GCCs, forcing leaders to rethink everything from infrastructure design to consumption models.

From digital transformation to digital orchestration

Lenovo’s pitch to GCCs reflects how their mandate is changing. What began as digital transformation support is now evolving into digital orchestration, where centres are expected to design, run and optimise platforms that span edge, core and cloud, while embedding security and governance by default.

To address this growing complexity, Lenovo is pushing a full-stack approach that combines infrastructure, AI, devices, services and consumption flexibility—positioned as a way for GCCs to deliver measurable ROI without locking themselves into rigid architectures.

AI-ready infrastructure without upfront burden

At the core of Lenovo’s GCC strategy is its end-to-end AI infrastructure portfolio, paired with its TruScale consumption model. The idea is to allow GCCs to scale AI workloads faster without large upfront capital expenditure, an increasingly important consideration as AI pilots move into production.

Lenovo says this model helps GCCs experiment, scale and optimise AI use cases while aligning costs more closely with actual usage—an approach that resonates with GCC leaders under pressure to demonstrate business value from AI investments.

Modernising infrastructure, boosting productivity

On infrastructure modernisation, Lenovo is positioning its hybrid AI stack as a way to support coexistence between cloud-native workloads, AI platforms and legacy systems. For many GCCs, which operate complex inherited environments, this interoperability is critical.

The company is also linking infrastructure modernisation with workforce productivity. By unifying personal and enterprise AI across devices, platforms and services, Lenovo is pushing AI PCs, secure digital workplaces and AI-assisted workflows as a way to help GCC teams work faster and more securely, particularly in distributed and hybrid environments.

Security, compliance and sustainability take centre stage

Security and compliance are emerging as non-negotiables for GCCs, especially as they handle sensitive global data and regulated workloads. Lenovo is emphasising secure-by-design infrastructure, with security embedded from hardware through to platform layers. This includes support for on-premises and sovereign AI deployments, enabling organisations to keep sensitive data local while still scaling advanced workloads.

Sustainability is the other pillar of Lenovo’s GCC strategy. With AI workloads driving higher power density, the company is highlighting energy-efficient infrastructure, its Neptune™ liquid cooling technology for high-density environments, and lifecycle services that support asset recovery and ESG goals.

A long-term play for GCC relevance

Lenovo’s full-stack push reflects a broader reality in India’s GCC landscape: technology decisions are no longer about isolated upgrades, but about building resilient, secure and scalable foundations that can support global innovation mandates.

As GCCs continue to mature into strategic nerve centres for their parent organisations, vendors that can span AI, infrastructure, workforce enablement, security and sustainability—without adding complexity—are likely to find a receptive audience. Lenovo is clearly betting that a tightly integrated, consumption-driven full-stack approach is what India’s next-generation GCCs are looking for.