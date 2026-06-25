Lentra launches Growth Alliance Program

Lentra has introduced the Growth Alliance Program (G.A.P.), an initiative aimed at helping emerging and mid-sized non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) strengthen their lending technology infrastructure as the sector continues to expand.

The programme comes at a time when India’s NBFC industry is witnessing sustained growth. According to industry estimates cited by the company, NBFC credit grew 17 per cent year-on-year during the first half of FY26, compared with 12 per cent growth in the banking sector, while total assets under management (AUM) are projected to exceed ₹50 lakh crore by March 2027.

Addressing technology gaps among growth-stage NBFCs

While larger NBFCs have invested significantly in digital lending platforms, automation and compliance frameworks, many emerging lenders continue to rely on fragmented systems and manual processes as they scale operations.

According to Lentra, this creates operational challenges around loan processing, risk management, regulatory compliance and customer experience, particularly as lending volumes increase.

The company said its Growth Alliance Program is designed to provide these organisations with access to digital lending infrastructure that supports business expansion while addressing operational and regulatory requirements.

Focus on scalable lending infrastructure

The programme targets NBFCs with ambitions to build loan books exceeding ₹1,000 crore in assets under management.

Participating organisations will gain access to Lentra’s digital lending platform, which supports the end-to-end lending lifecycle, including customer onboarding, credit assessment, underwriting, loan origination, disbursement and servicing.

The objective is to help lenders automate lending operations, improve operational efficiency and manage higher transaction volumes without significant technology investments during critical growth phases.

Industry observers note that digital lending platforms are becoming increasingly important as financial institutions seek to reduce turnaround times, improve credit decision-making and deliver more seamless customer experiences.

Compliance and data governance

Another key component of the programme focuses on regulatory compliance.

The platform incorporates capabilities designed to support compliance with regulatory requirements, including governance frameworks established by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and data protection obligations under the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act.

As India’s financial sector adapts to evolving regulatory expectations around customer data, privacy and digital governance, lenders are increasingly investing in technology platforms capable of embedding compliance into operational workflows.

The company believes early adoption of compliant digital infrastructure can help emerging NBFCs strengthen governance while supporting sustainable long-term growth.

Supporting financial inclusion through technology

Commenting on the launch, Ankur Handa, Chief Business Officer at Lentra, said wider access to digital lending infrastructure could help more lenders scale efficiently while expanding access to credit for underserved customer segments.

He noted that improving technology access for growth-stage NBFCs has the potential to support entrepreneurship, financial inclusion and broader economic development by enabling institutions to serve borrowers more effectively.

Digital lending continues to evolve

India’s lending ecosystem has undergone significant digital transformation in recent years, driven by growing adoption of AI, analytics, automation and alternative credit assessment models.

Technology platforms are increasingly enabling lenders to automate credit decisioning, improve risk management and accelerate loan processing while maintaining regulatory compliance.

As competition within the NBFC sector intensifies, industry analysts expect investment in digital lending infrastructure to remain a strategic priority, particularly among mid-sized institutions seeking to expand operations while balancing operational efficiency, governance and customer experience.

With the Growth Alliance Program, Lentra aims to address this segment by providing technology capabilities tailored to organisations preparing for their next phase of growth.