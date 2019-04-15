LG steps up investment in global start-ups

South Korean conglomerate LG Group has said it has been looking for investment opportunities in various fields to keep pace with fast-changing technology trends and find new growth drivers. LG Technology Ventures, LG’s venture capital investment arm, has invested over $19 million in start-ups in emerging technology fields, including IT, automotive, manufacturing, bio, energy and advanced materials.

The amount is about 4.5 per cent of the $425 million fund assets raised by five LG affiliates in electronics, display, chemical, telecom and IT service provision for its establishment in 2018, the company said.

Among the companies are mobility software provider Ridecell and bio-tech company Lygos, as well as cooking app SideChef and advanced material company Optodot, Yonhap news agency reported on Thursday.

Most recently, the investment arm invested in $2 million in AmazeVR, a virtual reality platform start-up in Silicon Valley.

“LG Technology Ventures is monitoring the technology development of global start-ups, while searching for investment opportunities in various fields, including artificial intelligence, virtual and augmented reality, bio, materials and displays,” LG said in a release.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@expresscomputeronline.com