Lingertech ties up with 15 hotels and introduces contact-less experience

LingerTech, a cloud-based hotel management startup announced that it has tied up with 15 hotels across northern India to add to the comfort and leisure of hospitality. Using this cloud-based technology, LingerTech is helping small and medium hotels to adopt technology easily and seamlessly at an affordable cost. The hotel is provided with seamless services in managing all hotel departments like the front office, housekeeping, restaurant, accounts, health clubs, banquets, etc. It is also helping the hotels in managing the entire hotel departments on a single window.

Speaking on the new tie-ups, Sandeep Kumar, Founder – LingerTech said, “With customers becoming confident in travelling, it is important for hotel players to provide a reassurance and experience to plan their holidays at ease.” He further added that hotels need to be tech driven be it motels, small hotels or big brands. With the ease of technology Lingertech and small hotels aim to bring lifestyle experiences.”

The hotel industry is adapting to new technologies and making sure to offer contactless services by minimizing customer touch points within the hotel. The guests are allowed self-check-in and check-out where the customers can check-In through their mobiles even before reaching the hotel. While in the room, guests can download the App and check all the details of the hotel facilities. The guest can select and gain access to the digital menu. After selecting the dishes, guests can complete the order and make the payments via digital mode or settle the bill at the time of checkout.

