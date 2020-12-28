Hiring trends in IT/ITES industries : Naukri.com

Read Article

Naukri.com, the leading job site in India, took a look back at the white-collar jobs data on its platform and mapped industry-wise hiring trends of 2020. The trends give a glimpse into how some of the major industries reacted to the pandemic and their road to recovery as organisations adapted to the dynamic conditions throughout the year. While industries such as Medical/Healthcare, IT, BPO/ITES were less impacted; a few struggled to cope such as retail, hospitality and travel. Jobseekers should remain optimistic for the coming year; 26 per cent recruiters foresee hiring bouncing back to pre-Covid levels within the next three-six months while 34 per cent said that it would take their organisations six months to one year according to Naukri.com’s Hiring Outlook Survey, taken by 1327 recruiters and consultants across the country.

IT: The IT sector has been amongst the least impacted sectors when it comes to hiring in 2020. As digitisation across companies became the need of the hour with businesses being forced to go virtual, the sector saw quick recovery in sequential hiring starting June’20 after a decline in April’20 and May’20. Compared to pre-COVID levels, hiring in IT is down by 23% in the post-Covid period; but the sector shows promise as 76% recruiters surveyed under Naukri Hiring Outlook said they won’t action salary cuts. Key roles that are in demand in the sector include Tech Support Engineer, Database Architect/ Designer, ERP Consultant, and Software Developer. The demand for these roles for the current year are up by 98%, 34%, 20%, and 6% respectively as compared to 2019. Apart from marquee companies that hire in the sector, startups such as Cars24, Lenskart, Dunzo, Razorpay, Delhivery and Pine Labs are actively hiring on Naukri.

BPO/ITES: While Y-O-Y growth in hiring was positive at the start of the year, the decline of the BPO/ITES sector was in line with the pandemic. Signs of recovery were seen from June’20 onwards once lockdown restrictions were lifted in many parts of the country. When comparing the pre and post COVID period, hiring in the sector is down by only 19%. With more WFH support for employees, the sector has adapted and hiring for roles such as Telecalling/Telemarketing Executives with skills such as voice process, lead gen and sales has increased by 21% Vs last year. Companies are actively hiring for professionals on Naukri.com; 86% offers rolled out by recruiters in this domain are being honored as per the Naukri Hiring Outlook Survey. Infosys, GNK, Whitehat Education, Genpact, HSBC, Karvy, and Jindal Intellicom Limited are some companies recruiting currently on Naukri.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]