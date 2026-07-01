LiveRamp launches Hyderabad office to expand global AI and engineering capabilities

LiveRamp announced the launch of its Hyderabad office as part of its long-term investment and growth strategy in India. The company plans to create over 100 jobs in the next 12 months on top of the over 250 employees already hired, reinforcing its commitment to building AI-led marketing capabilities in one of the world’s fastest-growing economies.

LiveRamp’s data collaboration platform provides the trusted infrastructure for AI-powered marketing. Across its network of 900 companies worldwide, LiveRamp helps brands, publishers, and platforms responsibly connect data to deliver exceptional customer experiences and drive measurable business growth.

Hyderabad will serve as a strategic centre for AI, data science, product innovation, engineering, business technology, finance, and customer success, supporting both regional and global operations. The expansion comes at a time when brands are increasingly adopting AI-driven technologies to better understand consumer behaviour, optimise marketing performance, and deliver personalised customer experience at scale.

Hyderabad was selected for its robust technology ecosystem, strong academic institutions, and reputation as a leading destination for innovation and global capability centres. LiveRamp’s Hyderabad office will contribute to its future talent pipeline through campus internships and support the company’s ongoing growth in India by creating over 100 roles, primarily in engineering and product.

Sashi Binani, Chief Information Officer and Managing Director of India, said, “AI is fundamentally transforming the way brands connect with consumers, and India is at the forefront of this. The launch of our Hyderabad office marks an important milestone in our global growth journey. India’s scale, innovation ecosystem, and exceptional talent base make it an ideal destination for investment.”

Sashi Binani added, “The future of marketing lies at the intersection of AI, data, and human insights. India is a rapidly expanding digital ecosystem, and the growing adoption of AI technologies in Hyderabad deepens the pool of technology talent.”

Located in the brand-new Aparna Technopolis building in HITEC City, LiveRamp’s newest global location is its twelfth worldwide. As with each of LiveRamp’s offices, the design and space is in keeping with LiveRamp’s brand and company values, all while incorporating local flavor. The facility features 15 phone rooms and 33 conference rooms, all titled after different gemstones to pay homage to Hyderabad’s heritage as the “City of Pearls” and its historical prominence in the gem trade and the renowned Jewels of Nizam. The space was designed to promote flexible collaboration, with over 300 workstations, 10 lounge and collaboration areas, a wellness room, and a cafeteria/training room on-site.

The launch further strengthens LiveRamp’s global footprint and underscores its vision of enabling businesses to build stronger consumer relationships through responsible data collaboration and AI-powered marketing solutions.