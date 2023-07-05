Lloyds Banking Group announces Sirisha Voruganti as CEO and Managing Director of Lloyds Technology Centre in India 

Lloyds Banking Group, one of the leading UK-based financial services groups has announced the appointment of Sirisha Voruganti as the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of its new Lloyds Technology Centre, based in Hyderabad, India. Ms Voruganti, a globally renowned technology and innovation leader joins from JCPenney, where she has served as the Managing Director and member of the Board for JCPenney in India.

Voruganti has extensive experience in IT architecture, data engineering, and fintech innovation and has held several senior technology positions in multiple global firms. She was the first woman Managing Director for JP Morgan Chase in Technology in India and has served as an Executive Vice President of Architecture, Data and Shared Services for Mastercard.

Voruganti is passionate about building a high-performing engineering organisation as well as being committed to promoting diversity and inclusion within technology roles. Her impressive track record includes steering organisations through significant transformation and has been an inspiration for women in technology, exemplified by her creation of India’s first safety device for women’s protection.

Sirisha Voruganti said: “I am thrilled to be leading Lloyds Technology Centre during this pivotal phase of Lloyds Banking Group’s digital transformation. The new technology centre will allow us to tap into the extraordinary technology talent and expertise in India. It presents an incredible opportunity for brilliant and enthusiastic people looking to enhance their skills to drive innovation for Lloyds Banking Group’s customers.”

Commenting on the appointment, Ron van Kemenade, Group Chief Operating Officer at Lloyds Banking Group said: “Welcoming Sirisha Voruganti marks a significant stride forward in our plans to establish our new technology centre. With her outstanding background, extensive experience and leadership qualities, I’m delighted that she’s chosen to join Lloyds Technology Centre and excited about her passion for using technology and innovation to deliver great experiences for our customers.”

Sirisha Voruganti will assume her role as CEO and Managing Director of Lloyds Technology Centre later this month, overseeing its establishment and longer-term growth strategy.