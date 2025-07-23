Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Lloyds technology center expands AI leadership with appointment of Shirish Tatikonda

Lloyds technology center expands AI leadership with appointment of Shirish Tatikonda

News
By Express Computer
Shirish Tatikonda, AI Lead at Lloyds Technology Centre
0 12

Lloyds Technology Centre has announced the appointment of Shirish Tatikonda as its new AI Lead in Hyderabad, India. Shirish will play a pivotal role in the AI Centre of Excellence, driving the development of cutting-edge AI solutions.

Shirish brings over two decades of experience in artificial intelligence, machine learning and joins from Walmart Global Tech, where he led the Data Science and Machine Learning Engineering group at Walmart Data Ventures. Prior to Walmart, he held senior roles at Target Corporation and IBM Research, where he architected large-scale AI platforms and pioneered applications powered by computer vision, natural language processing and advanced analytics.

Shirish holds a PhD in Computer Science and Engineering from Ohio State University. He has authored over 30 peer-reviewed publications and holds more than 10 patents in AI and machine learning. In his new role, Shirish will lead the AI team in its Lloyds Technology Centre in Hyderabad, developing capability locally and leading some of Lloyds Banking Group’s AI use cases.

Ranil Boteju, Chief Data and Analytics Officer at Lloyds Banking Group, said: “Shirish brings a rare combination of deep technical expertise and strategic leadership. His experience in building scalable AI platforms and delivering measurable business value will be instrumental as we continue to embed AI across our products and services.”

Sirisha Voruganti, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director at Lloyds Technology Centre, said: “Shirish’s appointment marks an exciting step in our journey at Lloyds Technology Centre, where we have continued to grow at a rapid pace and are building next-generation customer experiences. Shirish will play an important role in driving our innovative applications using AI as well as the skills and capabilities needed to chart our next phase of growth strategy in the Group.”

Shirish Tatikonda, AI Lead at Lloyds Technology Centre, added: “I am thrilled to join Lloyds Technology Centre at such a pivotal time. The Group’s strong commitment to responsible AI innovation and its strategic investment in Data and AI made this opportunity incredibly compelling. I look forward to working with talented teams across the organisation to deliver solutions that create real impact for our diverse customer base.”

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image