LoanTap launches LT Plus partner app to help the consumers with instant loans

The addition to LoanTap’s technological suite illustrates the company’s initiative in building the advanced lending platform not only for its partners but also for the end consumers, who will benefit from the fast application process.

In the second phase, the company plans to build customized features and onboarding processes for 50+ brands and 300+ partners across the country.

“Millenials are more than just a sum of generations,” says Mr. Satyam Kumar, CEO & CO-Founder, LoanTap. “We have always helped our customers get hassle-free loans by providing them innovative products and we believe the addition of our new app will allow a seamless experience for both our partners as well as the customers”.

LT Plus App is a simple way to help bridge the gap between physical and digital. It allows a LoanTap Partner to onboard a customer who’s looking for a customized loan in less than 5 minutes

Highlighting more about the initiative, Mr. Sohinder Gill, CEO-Hero Electric said, “We are excited to hear the news of LT Plus – LoanTap Partner App. Post lockdown, we ‘ ve seen good demand for Hero Electric e- bikes, as more and more people consider it to be a reliable, safe, and cost-effective personal mobility solution. We are expecting that LoanTap’s new partner App will help accelerate the consumer onboarding process for an e-bike Loan, which provides the option to pay for your e-bike in easy installments. This makes the e-bike affordable and accessible”.

This best-in-class LT Plus app serves as a catalyst for LoanTap’s objective of transforming the lending process by providing quick and contactless loans through robust technology. P Sanjeev, COO, Ampere Electric, says “We are very excited about our association with LoanTap. With increasing pollution levels and Government ‘ s thrust to move towards clean and sustainable mobility solutions, Ampere Electric is at the forefront of providing affordable and smooth electric two-wheeler experience for its increasing customers through various collaborations. This partnership with LoanTap will accelerate the customer onboarding process which can be completed within 5 minutes with zero- interest EMI policy. We are confident that together we will evoke significant interest amongst the e-scooter buyers in the country.”

