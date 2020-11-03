Logistics solutions provider LetsTransport adds 10,000 truckers in 90 days; sees 25% growth

Read Article

LetsTransport, an aggregator for fulfilling intra-city last-mile deliveries today achieved a new milestone in the last three months by onboarding 10,000 drivers on their platform and expanding to three new cities. The current fleet size of LetsTransport stands at 75,000+ trucks on their platform covering the length and breadth of the country. LetsTransport has also tied-up with insurance companies and various lending companies to offer more benefits to truckers.

LetsTransport is one of the fastest-growing logistics companies in India and has also grown beyond pre-covid levels in a span of two months after the lockdown. The company is also focusing on the technology side of the logistics business and has created a world-class platform for truckers for smooth paperless onboarding and new freight operations.

The data available to the company shows that North India recovered from the Covid impact much faster than South, East and West India. LetsTransport aims to expand by approximately 35 more cities and grow by 150 – 200 per cent next year. They foresee an increase in demand from Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities due to increased digital literacy and e-commerce expansion.

Commenting on this milestone, Pushkar Singh, CEO & Co-founder, LetsTransport said, “Since our inception, we are continuously scaling our network and improving our capabilities to help streamline urban logistics for enterprises. In these trying times when enterprise businesses are increasingly looking to partner with organised logistics players to enable direct to consumer deliveries, we are committed to providing to the best of our abilities. Tapping on the increased demand, we are planning to elevate our pan India presence and are looking forward to investing heavily in technology enhancement, diversification in cold chain logistics, and electric vehicles.”

