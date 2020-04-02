LogMeIn’s GoToMeeting Eases Remote Work with New Microsoft Teams Integration And More

Read Article

LogMeIn today announced updates to its GoToMeeting product with new integrations, including one with Microsoft Teams, updates to the desktop and mobile experience, audio enhancements and overall improvements to ensure business continuity during a time when remote work is at an unprecedented all-time high.

With governments all over the world making collective efforts to eliminate non-essential travel and commuting, companies and workers are doing their part to help put the health and safety of others first, in the process dramatically accelerating the remote working trend. As a result, popular remote working products have seen an unprecedented increase in usage, with GoToMeeting seeing a 10x increase in average 2020 usage in recent weeks along with mobile downloads up over 600 percent on Android and over 370 percent on iOS in just the past two weeks, alone.

LogMeIn’s Partner Ecosystem Continues to Expand with New Integrations:

Today’s updates bring additional partnerships and integrations to the recently launched GoTo Marketplace, with GoTo once again expanding the ecosystem of its offerings with new Microsoft Teams integrations which are available for use now and coming to the Microsoft Teams store soon. These new integrations allow businesses to optimize their organization’s productivity, workflow and collaboration by integrating Microsoft Teams with GoTo. Through the integrations with Microsoft Teams, users can now quickly and easily launch GoToMeeting and GoToConnect from within the Teams environment. This integration enhances Microsoft Teams’ collaboration platform to ensure fast, high-quality and reliable meetings and calls with external participants.

GoTo has also added a new integration with Docebo, a Learning Management Solution (LMS) for businesses. With Docebo and GoToMeeting, GoToWebinar or GoToTraining businesses can combine the tools to provide enterprise learning and development experiences with the ease and simplicity of GoTo’s video conferencing, webinar or training platforms. Admins now have the option to enable GoTo products for running training and learning sessions through their LMS.

In addition to the new Microsoft Teams and Docebo integrations, GoToMeeting also now offers plug-ins for Office365 and Google Calendar to ensure a continuous workflow within the platforms our customers are already using. Through these plug-ins, users can easily schedule meetings without leaving their email application.

