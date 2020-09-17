LokalPe launches India’s first Video-based Resume App

Read Article

LokalPe has recently launched a free, easy job finder app to find any kind of job locally. With LokalPe, the job seekers will get an exciting opportunity to showcase their skills more effectively by making a short video about themselves and the skill they possess. Not only will this app ease the process of hiring, but will also help the candidates stand out among the competition.

LokalPe is the first app where blue-collar workers can create Profile Videos and Skill videos to get hired. An app where people can demonstrate their skills and upskill themselves with seeking suitable jobs amongst the locals and get first-hand experience just with sharing their skill videos.

The Indian market has a plethora of opportunities for the diligent searchers with expandable sectors of work. That includes 88.2% of the 46.2 Crore Indian workforce belongs to the Unorganized / Informal Sectors. According to the market size, data shows 227 million active internet users in Rural India with Video content on the internet highly liked and shared in Rural India. And each year in India, Millions of workers migrate to big cities in the search of work missing the opportunities, which is slipped by them due to not being equipped enough to have a skilled- CV. To bridge the gap and eliminate the dependency on contractors or consultants for finding local work between the vacancy and job seeker

Commenting on the launch, Ankush Sharma, CEO, LokalPe, said, “I am thrilled to launch LokalPe in Indian market. WIth LokalPe, Jobseeker gets to create video Resumes like never before, and showcase their talent with a power-packed intro and skill videos”.

Ankush Points out, “Currently, the job market is very unstable. Thousands of people have lost their jobs due to the pandemic. Complying with the Prime Minister’s call for an Aatma Nirbhar Bharat, this app aims to simplify the process of searching a job locally. With the agenda of #vocalforlocal, we are excited to develop a product that will disrupt the job-search market with its distinct abilities”, he added.

Additionally, for the job providers, the process goes on with posting a job and getting applications from Talent in and around the area locally, connecting with candidates that matched the requirements of the available job.

