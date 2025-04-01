Express Computer

L&T Technology services win €50 million transformational deal in mobility segment in Europe

By Express Computer
L&T Technology Services has announced the signing of a pivotal deal worth €50 million with a prominent European Automotive OEM. This milestone agreement marks a significant achievement for LTTS in its Mobility segment, strengthening its position as a trusted engineering partner in the global automotive ecosystem.

The latest large deal engagement focuses on the development and operation of next-generation software platforms tailored to both current and upcoming vehicle models. The comprehensive scope of this transformational deal includes the establishment of a development center, which will play a critical role as part of the client’s global right shoring strategy.

The client’s advanced technology stack includes a unified architecture, a proprietary operating system, and an automotive cloud. Alongside this, the client is spearheading the development of cutting-edge vehicle features such as driver assistance systems, standardised infotainment platforms, software solutions integrating powertrains, chassis and charging infrastructure, and an expansive digital ecosystem delivering enhanced in-car digital services.

L&T Technology Services secured this prestigious deal through its expertise in Software Defined Vehicle (SDV) development, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), and Software Defined Everything (SDe). Its strategic investments in driverless car technologies have enabled the development and launch of an integrated ADAS stack along with cutting edge solutions in AI and SDVs, helping clients accelerate time-to-market and stay competitive. LTTS’ state-of-the-art EV lab in Bangalore, India serves as a hub for the development and testing of advanced electric vehicle technologies. Recently, the Company launched LTTSiDrive for global clients in Mobility, a framework for SDV implementation across Auto, Trucks, and Off-Highway vehicles, further underscoring LTTS’ innovation-driven approach.

Commenting on this landmark partnership, Amit Chadha, CEO & Managing Director, L&T Technology Services and nasscom Executive Council Member stated, “We are thrilled to collaborate with one of the most influential automotive leaders in Europe. This deal underlines LTTS’ proven competencies in software-defined mobility and reflects our commitment to enabling transformation in the global automotive landscape. Our expertise in EV technologies, SDVs and ADAS, complemented by our robust digital engineering capabilities, positions us to create powerful impact for our customers, making future-ready mobility a reality.”

Over the years, LTTS has built a strong reputation for delivering innovative solutions in autonomous driving, connected vehicles, e-mobility, and digital twin technologies. This new strategic engagement reaffirms LTTS’ position as a trusted engineering partner for leading automotive enterprises across the globe.

