Express Computer


Home  »  News  »  LTI launches Operational Technology Transformation Solution with ServiceNow

LTI launches Operational Technology Transformation Solution with ServiceNow

News
By Express Computer
0 11
Read Article

Larsen & Toubro Infotech, a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, has launched ServiceNow based Operational Technology Management solution for the manufacturing industry. The solution aims to address the latent demand of the industry to have digital workflows for Operational Transformation (OT) Service Management.  

The solution leverages LTI’s tech and domain expertise along with digital workflow enabling capabilities of ServiceNow, to deliver a scalable and secure solution for manufacturing operations using the Now Platform. This will help manufacturers embrace the concept of OT Management, in addition to IT Service Management (ITSM) practices. The solution also secures critical infrastructure from potential external threats and attacks, by helping ensure the foundational elements of OT cybersecurity.  

With insights from this solution, manufacturers can derive business benefits such as assured systems availability and rapid resolution of issues through a common service data model for manufacturing operations. Key features of the solution include: 

  • OT Visibility: Enabling digital view of all OT assets along with location, configuration and health 
  • OT Service Management: Improved response time to OT service requests
  • OT Security and Governance: Reduction in risk and improved compliance 

Nachiket Deshpande, Chief Operating Officer, LTI said, “At LTI, we firmly believe there are exponential opportunities in the convergence of physical and digital worlds. This shift is accelerated by demands of the new economy that largely operates in a virtual mode, enabled by cloud. We are confident that this pioneering solution developed in partnership with ServiceNow will transform operations management for manufacturers worldwide.”

Binoy Gosalia, Global Head, Industry Partnerships, ServiceNow, said, “LTI’s expertise in Factory Floor and Enterprise Operations Management combined with ServiceNow’s continued innovation across the Now Platform helps ensure that OT Management addresses all of the current needs for manufacturers. Our combined collaboration will improve overall visibility, response times and security across the entire manufacturing value chain.”


If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Advertisement

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates delivered directly to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe at any time
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image