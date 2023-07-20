Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  LTIMindtree and CYFIRMA Team to protect modern connected digital organizations from emerging cyber threats

News
By Express Computer
0 0

LTIMindtree announced its strategic partnership with CYFIRMA,  an external threat landscape management platform company, to enhance the threat intelligence capabilities of its XDR platform and help global enterprises identify, evaluate, and manage potential risks and threats.

LTIMindtree’s parent organization, Larsen & Toubro, through its L&T Innovation Fund, recently invested in CYFIRMA in a pre-Series B round of funding. Leveraging on this investment, the partnership will combine LTIMindtree’s vast domain expertise and market-leading, platform-led approach with CYFIRMA’s external threat landscape management offerings to provide businesses with a complete understanding of their cyber posture. The combined offering will empower organizations with external threat visibility and equip them with automated detection and remediation using the enhanced XDR platform. With more intelligence infused into the security operations center, clients can confidently thwart fast-evolving threats presented by sophisticated hacking groups seeking financial gain or advancing geopolitical interests.

“Organizations are having to adopt measures that improve security posture not just from the perspective of resolving these incidents effectively, but also detecting, responding, and recovering from risks ahead of time,” said Sudhir Chaturvedi, President & Executive Board Member at LTIMindtree. “Our partnership with CYFIRMA will provide a 360-degree, intelligent and integrated threat monitoring and automated incident response system, which will help clients build a predictive, prescriptive and resilient cybersecurity ecosystem and further strengthen their overall security posture.”

“We are thrilled to extend our leading external threat landscape management platform, which consists of attack surface monitoring, digital risk discovery and cyber-intelligence capabilities, to LTIMindtree, and together serve global customers who are seeking to build stronger and more resilient businesses. Our joint offering delivers full signal visibility and fidelity where the finished intelligence will provide faster detection, response and containment of threats,” said Kumar Ritesh, Founder and CEO at CYFIRMA.

