LTIMindtree Launches A Comprehensive Suite Of Assurance & Compliance Services Platform, Rely, For S/4HANA Programs In Collaboration With Tricentis

LTIMindtree Launches A Comprehensive Suite Of Assurance & Compliance Services Platform, Rely, For S/4HANA Programs In Collaboration With Tricentis

LTIMindtree, a global technology consulting, and digital solutions company, in collaboration with Tricentis, a global leader in enterprise continuous testing and quality engineering, has launched its latest suite of automated testing tools for SAP S/4HANA.

Called ‘Rely’, the LTIMindtree platform for SAP’s latest-generation enterprise resource planning software offering – S/4HANA – is a comprehensive suite of assurance and compliance services designed to streamline the execution of S/4HANA programs. The platform provides a built-in framework for innovative testing tools and methodologies, enabling enterprises to maximise their business optimisation on S/4HANA.

Enterprises migrating to S/4HANA often face significant challenges, owing to the dependence on manual testing processes and longer testing cycles. There is an urgent need to mitigate risks associated with delayed-release and production defects while reducing costs and increasing efficiency. LTIMindtree’s ‘Rely’ aims to de-risk the S/4HANA program by offering automation testing and ensuring that all critical business processes are thoroughly tested and validated. It eliminates delays in product releases and helps enterprises accelerate time-to-market, helping them meet the demands of customers.

“IT complexity and inefficient testing process prevent many enterprises from fully realising the business benefits of their S/4HANA migration,” said Vineet Moroney, Executive Vice President &  Global Head – Enterprise Applications at LTIMindtree. “Our partnership with Tricentis and experience with S/4HANA solutions through Rely equip us with a powerful set of capabilities and expertise that can help customers navigate their business transformation with S/4HANA, compete more effectively in a challenging global business environment, and cater to the demand for environmentally responsible products.”

“S/4HANA releases new functionalities frequently. Organisations following traditional testing methods stand to experience major challenges as they try to keep pace,” said VJ Kumar, SVP and GM of Strategic Partnerships, Tricentis. “By partnering with LTIMindtree, we are pleased to help more organisations automate continuous testing so they can optimise their use of S/4HANA during and post-migration.”

