Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  LTIMindtree ties up with CAST AI to help businesses optimize their cloud investments

LTIMindtree ties up with CAST AI to help businesses optimize their cloud investments

News
By Express Computer
0 10

LTIMindtree announces a strategic collaboration with CAST AI, a leading SaaS company that specializes in automated cost optimization for customers who run their cloud-native applications on Google Cloud, AWS, and Microsoft Azure. The partnership will help companies save, on average, over 60 percent on cloud costs as they modernize legacy applications for cloud migration.

This collaboration brings together LTIMindtree’s Infinity platform, with CAST AI’s cloud cost optimization platform to provide enterprises with a complete view of their cloud portfolio. This combined offering will empower organizations to optimize Kubernetes management and costs in a single or multi-cloud environments, without any manual intervention. It will also help free up the customers’ time from routine tasks by automating 100% of their cloud-native infrastructure, resulting in increased stability and reduced costs.

“We’re thrilled to partner with LTIMindtree, a world leader in helping organizations navigate the digital transformation journey,” said Yuri Frayman, CEO and Co-founder, CAST AI. “Our speciality at CAST AI revolves around cloud cost optimization. Google Cloud Platform alone has some hundreds of virtual machines on offer. The manual effort of configuring resources, picking virtual machines, and setting auto-scaling policies is overwhelming. And frankly, it costs more than its optimization impact. We automate the entire process, reducing your cloud costs in real-time.”

“This partnership with CAST AI has enabled us to offer discrete services to our customers aligned with their business goals and objectives. Through this collaboration, we are assisting our customers in deriving value from their cloud investments through enhanced end-to-end observability & cost optimization, along with freeing up their budget for modernization,” said Nachiket Deshpande, Whole-Time Director, and Chief Operating Officer, LTIMindtree.

The collaboration will strengthen the value proposition and help the organizations align their cloud usage strategies and achieve continuous cost savings.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image
DATACENTER HUB
Know More
close-image