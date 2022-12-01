Luxoft expands presence in India with opening of new Chennai office

Luxoft, a DXC Technology Company, has announced a new office in Chennai, India, to increase its support capabilities and service offerings for its customers in the subcontinent. The new center in Chennai has a headcount of 170 top professionals, with plans to expand to 500 in the next two years.

The Chennai office will spur change as one of Luxoft’s Global Delivery Centers (GDC),

extending the reach of Luxoft’s global solutions offerings to more effectively and precisely

support regional clients, many of whom are in verticals such as banking and capital markets, oil and gas, and automotive. Luxoft’s expansion in Chennai comes at a time when the country is experiencing tremendous growth in the technology industry, thanks to a vast talent pool, an accelerated pace of digital transformation, and the robust development of the banking and capital markets sector.

“For Luxoft, a sustained growth strategy and maintenance of ethos are equally as important as agility,” said Madhusudan Deshpande, Managing Director for India & APAC, Luxoft. “By establishing new capabilities in Chennai, we will be able to employ our talent and resources to understand, develop, and seamlessly deliver tailor-made, end-to-end software solutions to our clients in Chennai and across the region.”

Luxoft’s new office is located in the Guindy district of Chennai, positioning it favorably among other business parks and other large tech firms and offering employees and visitors easy access to transportation and amenities. The office will facilitate hybrid work with unique and vibrant open spaces that support collaborative, in-office work environments.

Additional features include well-equipped meeting rooms that can host online and offline meetings simultaneously as well as a relaxation area where employees can unwind and recharge. The Chennai office is Luxoft’s third office in India, following Bengaluru, which was established in 2017, and Pune, established in 2020. In addition to expansion efforts in India, Luxoft has also amplified its presence across the Asia Pacific region in recent years. Luxoft’s global footprint now stretches across five continents and 23 countries, with more than 17,000 employees.