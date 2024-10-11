Maharashtra inaugurates India’s first integrated Cyber Command & Control Center with L&T Technology Services

L&T Technology Services Limited and Maharashtra State Cyber Department, launched India’s first integrated state-level Cyber Command And Control Center to create a safe and resilient digital environment, empowering citizens, businesses, and critical infrastructure with necessary world class technology & expertise to protect against cyber crimes.

The state-of-the-art-facility was inaugurated by Shri Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Mahape. This project positions Maharashtra in the forefront of Cybersecurity to facilitate and fast track cyber crime investigations, improve conviction rate, build capacity within police force and raise awareness of citizens regarding cyber crimes.

L&T Technology Services, in consortium with M/s KPMG Assurance and Consulting Services LLP as Forensics & Technology Investigation partner, has executed this strategic project for Maharashtra Cyber department.

This project encompasses the establishment of the Cyber Crime Command & Control Center, a Technology Assisted Investigation center with advanced Digital Forensic tools, CERT – Maharashtra with AI-based Threat Intelligence tools, state-of-the-art Security Operations Center and a Cyber Center of Excellence for capacity building and citizen awareness.

The command and control center (CCC) will serve as a one stop shop for all grievance management through multiple channels like 14407 (which will be operational from 15th October), web portal, mobile app, among others. The Nodal Cyber Police station and 50 distirct cyber police stations will investigate the cases with help of TAI for citizen and enterprise complaints. Meanwhile, CERT-MH will attend to cyber incidents related to critical infrastructure and national security in coordination with other agencies. CERT-MH shall also provide proactive threat intelligence to the industry using AI technologies.

The center’s unique features include:

· Dedicated Command & Control Center Infrastructure at Mahape

· Platform integrated with 50+ global Forensic technologies, 17 threat intelligence tools, 13 cyber security tools leveraging AI and block chain technologies

· 150+ Cyber crime forensics, investigation & technology experts

· Enables 50 geographically distributed District Cyber Police Stations across the state

“Maharashtra has set a benchmark to provide a world class platform to tackle Cyber Crimes with global cutting edge technologies and highly skilled cyber experts. This ensures the timely resolution of cyber crimes and assures digital safety for citizens, enterprises and critical infrastructure,” said Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

“L&T Technology Services is delighted to collaborate with the Maharashtra State Cyber Department on this groundbreaking project executed in a record time leveraging our experience in setting up and managing 25+ Smart & Safe Cities command centers and Security Operation Centers,” said Amit Chadha, CEO and Managing Director of L&T Technology Services.