Maharashtra leads India’s AI-powered cybercrime fight: Microsoft unveils MahaCrimeOS AI

Maharashtra has become the first Indian state to deploy an AI-powered platform at scale to accelerate cybercrime investigations. MahaCrimeOS AI, an advanced AI and Microsoft Azure–powered solution, was unveiled today at the Microsoft AI Tour in Mumbai by Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella, in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Developed by CyberEye—innovators in cybersecurity and IoT and a Microsoft Partner ISV—in collaboration with the Maharashtra government’s Special Purpose Vehicle MARVEL and the Microsoft India Development Center (IDC), MahaCrimeOS AI is currently live across 23 police stations in Nagpur. Recognising its early impact, Chief Minister Fadnavis proposed expanding the platform to all 1,100 police stations across the state.

Microsoft, working closely with the Maharashtra government and its MARVEL initiative, is leveraging next-generation AI to address the growing sophistication and scale of cybercrime in India.

Importantly, MahaCrimeOS AI is designed to augment police officers with AI-driven tools—combining human expertise with responsible innovation—so cases can be resolved faster and more efficiently. As cybercrime continues to surge, with more than 3.6 million incidents reported in 2024 according to the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal, the platform sets a new benchmark for digital safety and AI-led governance.

Devendra Fadnavis, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, said: “Ethical and responsible AI for public good is our core motto. AI has the power to transform governance by improving efficiency, enhancing quality of life, and delivering true ease of living for citizens. MARVEL was envisioned as a platform to partner with global deep-technology leaders to build AI copilots that fundamentally transform how we govern. Our collaboration with Microsoft began with cybercrime, but its potential spans healthcare, agriculture, industry, and public administration. We intend to harness AI responsibly to create a more effective, citizen-centric state.”

Built for real-world policing

MahaCrimeOS AI is built on Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service and Microsoft Foundry, integrating advanced AI assistants, automated workflows, and a secure cloud foundation. The platform enables instant case creation, multilingual data extraction, and contextual legal assistance—significantly reducing manual effort and allowing officers to focus on complex investigations.

With integrated AI-based retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), access to India’s criminal laws, and open-source intelligence, MahaCrimeOS AI helps investigators link cases, analyse digital evidence, and respond to threats with greater speed and accuracy. The Microsoft India Development Center worked closely with CyberEye and MARVEL to standardise investigation workflows and ensure secure, compliant deployment tailored to on-ground policing needs.

Puneet Chandok, President, Microsoft India & South Asia, said: “AI is redefining the future of public safety, and with MahaCrimeOS AI, we are turning that vision into reality. By combining the scale of Microsoft Azure with cutting-edge AI capabilities, we are empowering officers in Maharashtra to investigate faster, smarter, and more securely. This is not just about technology—it is about building trust, protecting citizens, and setting a new benchmark for digital safety in India.”

Statewide scale and national potential

The proposed statewide rollout—championed by Chief Minister Fadnavis—will enable police stations across Maharashtra to digitally register and investigate cybercrime cases using standardised, AI-powered workflows, creating a unified and scalable model for law enforcement.

Harssh Poddar, Superintendent of Police, Nagpur Rural and CEO of MARVEL, said: “MahaCrimeOS AI is redefining how we fight cybercrime—turning complexity into clarity and speed. Beyond faster investigations, it is about building trust, setting new governance standards, and creating a model that can scale across India.”

Ram Ganesh, Founder and CEO, CyberEye, added: “Our collaboration with Microsoft and MARVEL is empowering officers—even in remote parts of the state—to solve complex cybercrime cases with ease and reduced workloads. By leveraging Microsoft’s technology capabilities, we are helping law enforcement build India’s digital shield to protect citizens faster and with confidence.”

The launch of MahaCrimeOS AI marks a significant step toward India’s vision of a digitally secure society. Microsoft, the Maharashtra government, MARVEL, CyberEye, and IDC reaffirm their commitment to advancing responsible AI adoption and strengthening digital safety across the country.