ManageEngine Joins Forces with Check Point to Tackle Rising Mobile Threats

ManageEngine Joins Forces with Check Point to Tackle Rising Mobile Threats

News
By Express Computer
ManageEngine, the enterprise IT management division of Zoho Corporation, today announced the integration between Endpoint Central, its flagship unified endpoint management solution, and Check Point’s Harmony Mobile, a leading mobile threat defense solution, to help IT security teams automate the remediation of mobile threats.

The expanding mobile workforce has presented cybercriminals with more opportunities to leverage mobile devices for the exploitation of organisational networks through malicious activities. According to Check Point’s 2023 Cyber Security Report, one in 10 organisations were hit by mobile malware in 2022. These threats are only likely to increase in the coming years, requiring security teams to put a robust response mechanism in place.

The integration between the solutions addresses the increasing number of mobile threats that continue to circumvent OS-native security measures. These threats range from traditional malware to more sophisticated phishing attacks and spyware. 

The integration also fosters synergy between the solutions offered by both vendors, empowering joint customers to streamline processes for mobile threat detection, prioritisation, and remediation. This collaborative approach enhances operational efficiency, offering a more effective and seamless experience for organisations tackling mobile security challenges.

“In our journey to equip IT security teams to fight against the evolving threat landscape, we have been offering a wide range of security solutions from a unified platform,” said Mathivanan Venkatachalam, Vice President at ManageEngine. “We are excited to partner with Check Point to enhance our mobile security capabilities, empowering customers with advanced and comprehensive endpoint security,” he added. 

“By integrating Check Point’s Harmony Mobile with ManageEngine’s Endpoint Central, organisations can achieve holistic endpoint management and security, seamlessly addressing the challenges posed by the rapid proliferation of mobile devices in the workplace,” said Jason Min, Head of Business Development at Check Point. “This integration empowers organisations to identify and remediate device, network, and app-based threats across all enterprise endpoints while maintaining operational efficiency,” he added.

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

