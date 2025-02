ManageEngine ServiceDesk Plus Achieves ITIL Certification for 14 ITSM Practices

ManageEngine, a division of Zoho Corp, announced that ServiceDesk Plus has achieved ITIL-certification for 14 key ITSM practices, awarded by PeopleCert. The certification and inclusion of ManageEngine as a Silver-tier member in PeopleCert’s ATV program validates ManageEngine’s efforts towards building an ITSM platform aligned with industry-recognised best practices.

PeopleCert’s ITIL-ATV Program

ITIL continues to be the most widely recognised ITSM best practice standard globally, guiding organisations focused on streamlining their service delivery workflows. PeopleCert’s ATV program verifies the ITIL alignment of IT service management vendors by undertaking a comprehensive assessment of the tool’s functionality and the ITIL proficiency of staff engaged in functions like development, sales and implementation on the vendor’s side.

ManageEngine’s position in the ATV program signifies the organisation’s proficiency in the ITSM domain and its expertise in building a service management platform that is closely aligned with ITIL. This empowers customers to design and implement industry-recommended best practice workflows right out of the box on the ServiceDesk Plus platform.



Dmitry Isaychenko, portfolio director at PeopleCert, added, “Businesses trust ITIL for success. For them, ITIL is not just a brand but a source of proven best practices. Claims of ITIL adherence raise their expectations regarding the quality of implementations. This is why PeopleCert launched the ATV accreditation program. Today, we are delighted to welcome ManageEngine as an ITIL-accredited tool vendor. Together, we can help customers make more informed decisions when selecting ITSM tools and planning long-term investments in their implementations.”

14 Key ITSM practices certified With ITIL alignment

This certification marks ServiceDesk Plus’ ITIL alignment for 14 practices, which include Change Enablement, Deployment Management, Incident Management, IT Asset Management, Knowledge Management, Measurement and Reporting, Monitoring & Event Management, Problem Management, Release Management, Service Catalogue Management, Service Configuration Management, Service Financial Management, Service Level Management and Service Request Management.

Currently, ManageEngine has been onboarded as a Silver-level member with plans to move up the tiers by certifying more ManageEngine staff in the coming year. “We are excited to partner with PeopleCert and join their ITIL-ATV program. This partnership reaffirms our commitment to building a best-in-class service management platform that adheres to industry best practices,” said Kumaravel Ramakrishnan, director of technology at ManageEngine. “For over 20 years, ServiceDesk Plus has been empowering customers to streamline service delivery for IT and other business teams. We will further this with deep investments in cutting-edge tech like AI to deliver transformative value to customers and prospects. ServiceDesk Plus will continue to evolve as an intelligent service management platform that aligns with industry best practices, providing transformational business outcomes to enterprise IT teams.”