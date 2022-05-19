ManageEngine Turns 20, Announces India Expansion Plans

ManageEngine, the enterprise IT management division of Zoho Corporation, today announced its plans to grow its Indian workforce by 1,000 employees in 2022, a year that marks two decades of the company’s innovation, growth and success as a trusted global technology provider. Since 2002, the company has served over 2,80,000 organisations in more than 190 countries.

Speaking at the ManageEngine user conference in Bengaluru, Sridhar Vembu, CEO and co-founder of Zoho Corp., said, “We invest heavily in R&D, product design and integration, so that our customers can accelerate their own digital transformation. We invest heavily in support so that our customers have a reliable partner to navigate a fast-changing landscape. We are in IT for the long haul, so customers can trust us to be around.”

Commenting on the expansion plans for ManageEngine in India, which has emerged as one of the top three markets worldwide after the United States and the United Kingdom, Shailesh Davey, Co-Founder & Vice President of Engineering of Zoho Corp., said the company plans to boost its local workforce by 25%.

“In India, we registered a YoY revenue growth of 63.2% in 2021, while our customer count increased by 26.3%, driven by demand primarily from the BFSI and IT services and solutions sectors,” Shailesh noted. He added: “With three key pillars driving growth—hybrid work, cloud adoption and the government’s digital push—ManageEngine plans to hire around 1,000 employees in the country this year for development, R&D and customer-facing roles.”

Talking about his organisation’s 19-year relationship with ManageEngine, COO Yatin Kantak of top value-added partner Softcell Technologies said, “Ensuring good-quality products and service for over 20 years can be challenging. But ManageEngine’s biggest strength has always been its people. And the effort demonstrated by ManageEngine through its sales, leadership and tech teams has been phenomenal. I’m very proud to see an Indian tech player achieve this success and compete with international players.”