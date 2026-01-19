Mankind Pharma launches digital smart classrooms in Ghaziabad under the KindCare CSR initiative.

Mankind Pharma Limited has inaugurated Digital Smart Classrooms in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, as part of its CSR platform KindCare, with a focus on strengthening technology-enabled education in government schools. The initiative is being implemented in partnership with SEEDS Impact and was inaugurated by Sunil Kumar Sharma, Cabinet Minister for Information Technology and Electronics, Government of Uttar Pradesh, in the presence of Sheetal Arora, CEO, Mankind Pharma Limited.

The programme is part of Mankind Pharma’s broader Digital Smart Classroom initiative, which aims to improve access to curriculum-aligned digital learning through interactive teaching environments within government schools, particularly in areas with limited educational infrastructure.

Scale of deployment in Uttar Pradesh

Under the wider programme, Mankind Pharma has targeted 400 schools in Uttar Pradesh, with 460 classrooms already operational, benefiting thousands of students. The classrooms use audio-visual teaching tools, including the K-Yan device, to support lesson delivery and improve comprehension through digital content.

Alongside classroom deployment, the initiative also includes teacher enablement programmes. According to the company, more than 2,400 teachers have undergone structured training designed to support the use of digital tools in everyday teaching. The training model includes hands-on sessions, classroom simulations and ongoing support through helplines and digital communities.

Focus on teacher readiness and sustainability.

Speaking at the inauguration, Sunil Kumar Sharma said that technology-led learning in government schools is increasingly important as digital literacy becomes essential for future opportunity. He added that capacity-building for teachers and strengthening local school ecosystems are key to making such interventions sustainable.

Sheetal Arora said the initiative is intended to support underserved communities by improving access to tools and learning environments that can help teachers and students participate more effectively in a digital-first economy.

R Purushotham, CEO, SEEDS Impact, noted that the programme aims to strengthen learning outcomes through digital classrooms and highlighted the role of collaboration between corporate partners and the state administration in enabling implementation and scale.