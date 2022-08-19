Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Mastercard partners with leading badminton stars Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, and Chirag Shetty to promote Digital Payments in India

Mastercard partners with leading badminton stars Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, and Chirag Shetty to promote Digital Payments in India

News
By Express Computer
0 19

Mastercard announced that Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, and Chirag Shetty, will come on board as brand ambassadors in India. As winners of the prestigious Thomas Cup 2022 and Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, the new ambassadors will partner with Mastercard to spread awareness about the safety, security, and convenience of digital payments in India. This partnership is in line with the efforts of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Prime Minister Modi’s vision of Digital India.

Over the years, India has seen an increasingly diverse sports landscape, and Mastercard’s foray into badminton runs alongside the evolution of India’s sporting industry. Earlier this year, Mastercard signed on Shiv Kapur to enhance its leading panel of golfers, which also includes Anirban Lahiri as a brand ambassador. Globally, Mastercard is deeply invested in sports from tennis to cricket to soccer to e-sports, with badminton now added to the list.

Today’s badminton ambassadors reflect the aspirations of a resurgent India and serve as respected role models to the younger generations.  Similar to the key role played by Mastercard’s brand ambassador MS Dhoni, the badminton stars will be a part of Mastercard’s Team Cashless India campaign, which works with merchants and cardholders to create awareness of safety, security, and convenience of digital payments.

Nikhil Sahni, Division President, South Asia, Mastercard said, “Creating awareness about the convenience and safety of digital payments in India is a top priority for Mastercard. Mastercard is delighted to team up with Indian badminton stars Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, and Chirag Shetty, who serve as an inspiration to millions of sports enthusiasts in the country. With support from the new badminton brand ambassadors, Mastercard aims to meaningfully engage with millions of cardholders and help support India’s cash-to-digital journey.”

Lakshya Sen said, “I am humbled and grateful for what I have been able to achieve, from growing up in Almora, Uttarakhand, to putting India on the world stage in badminton. I am honored to serve as an inspiration to millions of Indians by partnering with Mastercard to tangibly demonstrate the benefits, ease, and safety of digital payments, which I have experienced firsthand.”

Mastercard continues to contribute to furthering the government’s efforts toward a Digital India and has undertaken several initiatives including workshops on digital payments for MSMEs, educational street plays, and knowledge sessions for farmers in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, and Team Cashless India to increase merchant digitization.

Advertisement

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image
How to drive performance, flexibility & security capabilities across the cloud
Learn More
close-image